Summer is here and the temperature is soaring. Please be careful if outside and remember to stay hydrated. I have been receiving a lot of requests for new Trash Cans. The flood on several creeks a couple of weeks ago washed away about 100 and our supply of extras has been depleted. We have more on order and will get them out as soon as possible.
We expect an order in a couple of weeks. Please be patient, but let us know if your can is missing. We have done some moving of responsibility in the Solid Waste Department and on top of dealing with missing cans and no access to some parts of the county because of floods, they are working on improving the processes to pick up the trash and there is a learning/familiarity curve to deal with as we settle in to the new process. Please continue to keep us advised if there are any issues so we can improve on our system.
The good news on the money front is that the County took in a little over $500,000 last week with the receipt of our Flex Fund money from the state and the money from the sale of our two Mack Trucks. The Flex Fund money was to pay for blacktopping that we had done earlier this month, so it was already spent, and the truck money replaced money we paid off the loan on the trucks with.
The good news with this program where we annually sell the trucks, is that we received more money for the sale than we paid for the trucks, because as a state government, we get state prices and tax breaks. We paid off the loan with about $296,000 but received about $340,000 on the sale. The general fund benefitted, which is something that helps our general fund cash flow. Our Fiscal Year ends on June 30, but we don’t get tax money until October.
We are part of an emergency road fund program which does give us 60% of our projected road funds up front, in August, which helps us provide community services and make the approximate, $100,000 monthly pay roll. This payroll does not just include the Fiscal Court Staff, but the County Clerk Staff and Sheriff Staff. I hope everyone is ready for the 4th of July. I have been told it is going to be the biggest show yet by Bob Smith and the organizers. We are on track, despite some mechanical problem, to have the splash park open for the festivities and the basketball hoops were put back up at Happy Top this morning. Things are returning to a more normal time.
If you haven’t heard, it is official; Lion, First Responder, PPE, is coming back to Beattyville and Lee County. They are going to open one line with working hours from 7:30-4:30 with a possibility for over time. It’s been over a decade since this manufacturing company has been here. They are currently planning on opening the doors in October, but are hiring now. If you, or anyone you know, is interested, please contact WIOA, on main street and ask for Stephanie. There are several programs, while money lasts, for people to get safety clothing and training by going through them. Learn more by calling, 606-464-2254.
On the long-term planning front, we continue to try to find a way to market Beattyville Elementary and get it in the tax base, are putting together marketing plans for 45 acres with a 12 acre lake, an 18 mile trail from Turkey Foot in Jackson County, through Owsley County and ending at Cressmont in Lee County, and working with the National Forest Service to move the Sheltowee Trace off 399 as it goes through Lee County.
The Road Department continues to move mud and dirt while building roads along many creeks in the County. We are working with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, and Kentucky Dept of Transportation to find ways to fund the repairs since it did not meet thresholds for FEMA consideration. FEMA continues to work with the county to address public assistance issues from the March Flood, which includes electrical repairs to the Courthouse system.
On the hospital front, over the last couple of weeks, there have been instances where some (not all) regional hospitals had to “defer” emergency patients. This has meant more time in ambulances as crews had to transport people to a second hospital. The Lee County EMS staff has worked with them to ensure we know when the hospitals are in a “deferral status” to adjust. The reason for deferral could be, because beds are full or there is inadequate staff to adequately treat patients. Staffing seems to be the predominate reason and the increase in hospital stays appears to be, because of pneumonia like symptoms from people who have had and recovered partially from Covid.
We have now entered a phase of this pandemic, where our patience is at an end and the politicizing of actions has died down, but let’s not forget that we can choose to continue to practice extra hygiene, mask wearing, and some social separation to prevent the spread of a virus that is still with us. I continue to encourage people to take one of the vaccines, if you haven’t done so already. I appreciate there are some who can’t, but many of us can and it will break the infection to an even greater degree. Don’t forget, we update the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page daily and you can follow us there. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.