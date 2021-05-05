I don’t know about you, but every time I see a few days of rain in the forecast, I get a little jumpy. I know, just like our collective conscience did after the floods of 1957, 1983, and 2013, we will slowly let these days come and go until we convince ourselves, it won’t happen again for another 60 years, but I’m not there yet. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was in town last week, and though no one is required to tell County Government how much they agreed to pay to those individuals displaced by the flood, we are receiving reports some settlements have been reached and people have received payments. This on top of the assistance provided by the Red Cross and incredible donations from many of you along with large donations by Kicking it on the Creek, Americans Helping Americans, locally grown Tracy Farmer, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Cumberland Mountain Outreach, and the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington, along with the labor and material of scores of faith-based groups that came to our area from across the nation to help out after the flood, have done a huge amount to help us move on.
2020 and now 2021 continues to challenge us as a community, but we continue to bounce back. That is inspiring. Covid continues to be a threat to many in our community, but we are in a new phase of dealing with this very dangerous and controllable virus. We now have more vaccine than people who want to take it. Who would have thought we would reach that point so quickly when it came out just a little over four full months ago? I know there is a great deal of mistrust and fear with taking this vaccine. There is conflicting reporting and every instance where it causes complications, it magnifies the fear. Unfortunately, nothing in life comes with guarantees outside of faith in God. We have to weigh the pros and cons of every choice in a world that is confusing and make a choice based on the best information available. What should we fear more, a vaccine or contracting Covid-19? After much thought and discussions with my, wife and 88 year old mother, we all decided early on to take the vaccine. They had nothing more than a sore arm after taking the Moderna vaccine and I had a very low-grade fever for a day after the second shot of the Moderna vaccine.
The science behind this vaccine is “kinda” new, but not just developed for Covid-19. The following is from the Center for Disease Control website as it discusses the mRNA vaccine: Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades. Interest has grown in these vaccines because they can be developed in a laboratory using readily available materials. This means the process can be standardized and scaled up, making vaccine development faster than traditional methods of making vaccines.mRNA vaccines have been studied before for flu, Zika, rabies, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). As soon as the necessary information about the virus that causes COVID-19 was available, scientists began designing the mRNA instructions for cells to build the unique spike protein into an mRNA vaccine.
Future mRNA vaccine technology may allow for one vaccine to provide protection for multiple diseases, thus decreasing the number of shots needed for protection against common vaccine-preventable diseases.
Beyond vaccines, cancer research has used mRNA to trigger the immune system to target specific cancer cells.Now, I trust the CDC to give me as accurate information as they possibly can. If not them, who do we place our trust in? The May meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court will be Thursday, May 13th, 2021at 6 p.m. in the Happy Top Classroom. It will be on Face Book and zoomed. Some things currently on the proposed agenda are extraordinary pay for the Road Supervisor and EMA Director, a new contract with Cumberland Mountain Outreach removing the requirement to pay rent for their use of county property, and the health plan for county employees. This will change, but these are the issues we are looking at now.
Mayor Jackson, Lee County Superintendent Wasson, and I have had a couple of discussions with Lion Uniform Leadership and are working with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the Department of Local Government, Kentucky River Area Development District, and Rocky Adkins in the Governor’s Office to address their concerns and create an incentive package to support their move back to Beattyville.
The Hope Station issue it appears is coming to another head as a group of people in the community continue to believe the solution to our crime and drug problem is to close one of the most aggressive and successful programs to bring together agencies to fix the problem. This is something the entire community needs to weigh in on. A few voices are driving this agenda on half truths and inuendo, not facts. Are we a community who seeks and works toward local solutions or not? Do we sit in judgement of our neighbors or help them?
I have not let the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky issue lie dormant either. After numerous requests over the last couple of years, they have not provided the requested financial information they are required to provide, and I have reported that to the Internal Revenue Service. I was speaking with the PVA’s staff this week and they told me in April there were around 50 properties sold. Over the last few months that number is in the 30s. Think about it, we are having about 1 to 2% of all taxed proper in the county changing hands routinely. Things are moving very fast around us.
The magistrates have been given the Judge Executive Budget for 2021 and I have proposed raises for all Fiscal Court employed County Employees of a dollar an hour. This all looks manageable and possible based on our income streams. We expect to see the American Rescue Money arrive sometime in the next two weeks. It should be around $650,000, but we continue to await guidance on how we can use it. One area where it appears we can use it, is for first responder pay and extra-ordinary issue pay. If so, this will free up money to use on other projects from the General Fund. As we struggle through these challenging times, it’s best to remember, we are in this together and we have to find the areas we can agree on and reach consensus on within the law to move forward. There are still positions open on the Ethics Commission and Tax Assessment Board (this is a compensated position). Contact the County Judge’s Office if you are interested in being involved with the process of monitoring government. We’ve got this Lee County.
