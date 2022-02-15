The last week has been positively mellow weather wise. After weeks of challenges with rain, snow and ice, it’s like we are all glancing nervously around with our eyes wide open, just waiting for the other shoe to fall. I will be hones we have talked about the similarities between this year and last year when we made it through the ice storm then the temperatures warmed up and the rains began.
We don’t anticipate it will be a repeat, but can’t avoid thinking and talking about the possibility.
Last week I attended the County Judge, Legislative Breakfast in Frankfort and attended the Kentucky Council of Area Development District (KCADD) Board meeting.
It is always an opportunity to check out initiatives and ideas being executed by other elected officials.
Kentucky House Speaker, David Osborne, spoke to the KCADD about initiatives in the house regarding getting people back to work and revising Kentucky Tax Codes to make the Commonwealth more competitive to attract businesses to local communities.
Kentucky Senate President, Robert Stivers, shared his views on revising tax codes and shared that 27% of the work force does not participate, because child care is unaffordable and has to be addressed. He discussed the realities of meeting the fastest growing field to work in, in Kentucky, health care.
According to Stivers, the reality is that jobs are here and opportunity is growing, but health care providers like nurses, and counselors don’t just happen. It takes time to train them and get them licensed. Tackling the health care issues is a critical issue that is being addressed.
As the Lee County Judge, I asked that the House and Senate members, as they look at the health care system as a whole, not lose sight of the critical importance of EMS teams in counties without hospitals. And reiterated that the local ambulance service is health care that is community focused and should be protected. I watched Representative Bill Wesley propose a bill to remove the requirement to have parental permission for hunters under 16 to obtain a youth hunting license that passed out of committee.
I had the chance to spend some time with our potential future Representative Tim Truett as we become part of the 89th district after the election. He is a the principal of the Elementary School in Jackson and was very responsive to discussion points on ambulance services and had many questions about the needs of Lee County.
Just a reminder, Lee County is moving from the 24th Senate District (Robert Stivers) and joining the 30th Senate District, which will include: Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Leslie, Magoffin, Morgan, Perry, Powell, Wolfe currently represented by Senator Brandon Smith of Perry County.
Lee is moving from the 91st Representative District (Bill Wesley) to the 89th District, which includes (part of) Madison, (part of) Laurel, Jackson, and Lee represented by Representative Tim Truitt.
KCADD is a state wide board made up of representatives from the 15 Area Development Districts, The Kentucky River Area Development District is represented by myself and Perry County Judge, Scott Alexander. After some discussion, some of the issues put forward legislators supported by the majority of the KCADD are:
We asked legislators to increase state funding for Areas Agencies on Aging and Independent Living to enable agencies to provide additional in-home services for the currently unserved elderly and disabled population through Homecare and Title III Older American Act Programs.
Allocate a significant portion of the 1.1 billion in Federal ARPA funds to utility infrastructure, planning, and development to include: drinking water, waste water and broadband development in local communities across the commonwealth.
Approve a measure that would place on the ballot a constitutional amendment to allow local government flexibility over the levying a local sales tax and increase fiscal court authority over Special Purpose Governmental Entities.
It promises to be a busy session for the Kentucky General Assembly. And for those who follow such things, February 18 is the last day for Bill Requests; February 28 is the last day for new house bills; March 02 is the last day for new senate bills, and the session ends April 14.
As we come out of Covid, we have been reminded, despite the decreasing numbers, that it is still potentially a killer as we recently lost additional members of our community to the disease. I ask that we all look to our hearts and make the best decisions for our health and the health of our families and friends. I have chosen the vaccine and boosters as a tool in my arsenal against serious repercussions. In my latest battle with Covid, I had only one day where I felt miserable, then I was ready to come back to work, but followed CDC guidelines for isolation.
Please try and stay warm during these winter days and nights and remember, emergency services are only a phone call away. Be safe. We’ve got this Lee County.
