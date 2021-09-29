Our wet Summer promises to result in a bright and colorful Fall. And it seems like the Fall will be a soggy one as well. Based on posts on Face Book, the deer harvest is full of some really nice bucks. I have seen more small game around than I have seen in years and the number of owls and hawks I see on the farmsee them too. It seems like mother nature is just bursting with new life.
A couple of things have come up recently that I think we, as a community, need to think about. We have spent tens of thousands of dollars on dump clean up in the County. Luckily, a significant portion of that comes from annual grants, but after a couple of years of monitoring the cleanup, many of the cleaned up spots continue to be used.
This unnecessarily ties up county workers, equipment, and sometimes funding. Solid Waste works with people to get rid of excess trash, but it does take effort to coordinate. If we truly care about how our community looks, and preserving a healthy community, it is effort that will pay dividends. Please avoid dumping your trash and work with solid waste to ensure it is dealt with properly. It will save tax money and allow Lee County Workers to stay focused on improving services to all Lee Countians.
Another issue that continues to come up is stray dogs and cats in our community. Animal Control Officer, Emory Crawford, does an incredible job ensuring every call is addressed with compassion and professionalism as he transports scores of animals to the Estill County shelter each month. He has taken around 2,000 animals to the shelter in his three-year term.
That is an incredible number for our small community. Every month we pay $1,200 to Estill County just to house our unwanted animals. I ask each of you to consider the responsibility that goes with having pets. Also consider the liability. Let’s be responsible and ensure pets are kept on personal property, are vaccinated, and if you don’t want young ones, spayed or neutered. It is the right thing to do.
We have received the first installment of our American Rescue Plan money, a little over $640,000, and will contract an agency to help us with oversight, reporting and management for 1.5% of the grant, payable when we spend it. The money has very specific things it can be spent on, as I have said earlier, like replacement of lost county income due to Covid, hero pay for front line service providers, water and sewage infrastructure, broadband infrastructure, and additional costs associated with Covid mitigation.
There will be a special meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court on Monday, 04 October, at 4 pm at Happy Top for the Magistrates to discuss this further. It will be streamed on Face Book.
With October rolling in, many of us have turned our eyes to the Woolly Worm Festival in a few weeks. The Woolly Worm Committee has been working hard to bring the festival back after a year where Covid led to its cancellation. Currently we have hit a high point with the Delta Variant of Covid again increasing infections and even saddening our community with recent deaths.
On the positive side, local hospitals appear to be diverting patients less, though is it because of fewer cases or more help to keep beds open, provided by the state in the form of National Guard Troops? It’s hard to say, but I can say the Kentucky National Guard has proven time and again to be there for all Kentuckians, truly showing by their actions they embody and believe in the importance of the Kentucky Motto. “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”.
The numbers of active cases reported to the District Health Department in Lee County have dropped from a high of 64 a few weeks ago to 25 this week. After several weeks where 50+ was the number, this is a welcome respite. At last check, Lee County is around 46% vaccinated. I am seeing a slight increase in the number of masks being worn as well. All these issues contribute to just how much safer the Woolly Worm Festival will be for Lee Countians.
As the time draws near for the Festival, and I appreciate them letting me know the parade will be cancelled, though the numbers have been as high or higher than last year for infections, we are in a better place to have a more normal festival. There are vaccines. Many have been exposed and recovered from the virus and have some immunity We know and have practiced how to mitigate the virus through masking, social distancing, and hygiene.
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about the possibility of a spike because of the Woolly Worm Festival, but at the same time, I believe we have to individually weigh the pros and cons of what is safe for ourselves and families, and act accordingly. Please respect others fears and boundaries whether it’s about the vaccine or covid and assume responsibility for protecting yourself. Enjoy preparations for the Woolly Worm Festival 2021 and get ready for a truly magnificent Fall.
We’ve Got This Lee County.
