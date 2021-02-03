This weekend and last night have reminded us it’s Winter Time. Yet the Road Crews, Solid Waste, the Animal Control Officer, along with Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Services hit the roads and continue to serve the community tirelessly.
Whatever is thrown at this county workforce, they respond. Lee County received the second payment of Covid Relief money totaling a little over $85,000 this week and our mineral money, a little over $126,000, called Local Government Economic Aid (LGEA). The Covid money will go toward paying Ambulance Personnel wages, and the LGEA money will go to paying our jail bill, freeing up money in the general fund for other uses.
Lee County and Beattyville are also going to apply for Covid Relief money to help those behind in their utility payments. The details are still being worked out, but if you are behind in your utility payments, local governments, and the Kentucky River Area Development District are partnering with Middle Kentucky Community Action Program, to identify you and request the relief money. The payment of $250 will be for a total of six months, and can be used to pay bills up to four months old.
The city and county can ask for as much as $200,000 each in this program, but we have to show there is a need.I don’t think old man winter waited for the groundhog to tell him how long he is supposed to stay around this year, but Happy Groundhog Day.
There are several positions that need to be filled on local boards. There is a position that has been open for a few months now on the Tax Assessment Review Board. If you have any experience with real estate, financing, or even rental property, this is a compensated position.
You will sit with two other community members to review and mitigate any challenges to the PVA assessment of property. This should take a couple of days a year. There are also three positions open on the newly reconstituted Ethics Commission. This board is a watch dog organization established to ensure all elected officials are ethical in their practices and the board will have the authority to investigate issues. Contact the County Judge/Executive office 606-464-4100 to volunteer and learn more.
In honor of Black History Month, because I had the opportunity to have lunch a few years ago with surviving crew members of the USS MASON (DE-529), I’d like to share a brief history of these incredible Sailors who also happened to be Americans of African Descent.
I put Americans first, because during the lunch I shared with these incredible World War II veterans, what I learned was they put America first when they volunteered to break the mold and serve on a ship that was the first to have an almost all African American Crew back in 1943.
Back in those days our nation was at war and all hands, regardless of race, were called up to serve our nation. There were many false concerns with the intellectual ability of African Americans to serve in all the positions on Navy Ships.
There were hotbeds of prejudice and those who did serve, were limited to being cooks. Thanks to a letter by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), sent to President Roosevelt in 1941, and according to one of the Sailors at the lunch, the intervention of the President’s wife, Eleanor Roosevelt, MASON was Commissioned in 1943 and manned by an all African American enlisted crew. The officers were white.
In her short life from 1943 to 1945, MASON and her crew shattered long held prejudicial views about the capabilities of African Americans. As a Destroyer Escort, they protected and lead several convoys across the North Atlantic, many times in icy hurricane force winds and mountainous seas The Sailors proved again and again, the ship and crew were a team second to none.
During one particularly dangerous North Atlantic storm, Mason Suffered heavy structural damage. The crew repaired the ship rescued survivors from ships that didn’t survive the storm and continued to assist others suffering damage. The crew was recognized with a letter of commendation for this meritorious action.
Over lunch, the years fell away as these laughing and sometimes misty-eyed Sailors shared their sea stories, their lives, and their thoughts on being the first to serve as official fighting Sailors. It was an honor to share the afternoon with them.
The afternoon reminded me of how far the Navy had come. Earlier in my career I served on the USS MILLER (FF-1091), named after an African American cook on the Battle Ship WEST VIRGINIA, Doris Miller, who posthumously won the Navy Cross for his actions defending his ship during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
My Captain on Miller, William Coleman, was an African American. He shared with me how much had changed from the time he came in the navy in 1966 to where we met in 1984. He showed me his first fitness report as an Ensign. It had a statement in it that read something like this.
“This is a fine young officer that meets and surpasses all expectations in spite of his race.” We had come a long way from 1943 to 1966, and we move the needle again from 1966 to 1984. I believe we have moved the needle in the right direction since 1984 and will continue to move forward as we all learn to respect each other by our spirit, not our skin tone.
For the first time in weeks Lee County left the Red Zone for Covid infection rate and sank into the Orange zone of less than 25 infections per 100,000. We are flirting with going into the yellow zone with 11.6 right now. Let’s keep up the good work. Testing continues at the Health Department and vaccines are being administered as they come in. Remember, you can also sign up at regional hospitals to go on their lists.

remains the best place in the area to learn about Covid and other health related issues. Listen- over the winter wind and the cacophony of politics from every media source-very carefully and you will hear.
We’ve got this Lee County!
