As we build to the holiday season, let me start with I hope all have a joyous and happy Thanksgiving. In this season when many are celebrating for the first time without loved ones and others have a difficult time finding happiness, let us all remember to count our blessings and share with those who are having a difficult time.
I’d like to thank the Lee County Republican Women’s Club for hosting a Veteran’s Day Lunch. The Local VFW post had to spread themselves out for several events happening simultaneously over three counties, but we all appreciate the thoughts for ourselves and those who are not here to share in the celebrations.
Last week the local First Responders held a complex training evolution that tested EMS, Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, Search and Rescue, and 911 dispatchers. In a scenario where a car was found with an unresponsive person in it, it became a suicide and a loss of a child. The referees were unforgiving in their assessment of the actions of the first responders.
The exercise tested communications, command and control, and individual judgement and skills. The discussions after the fact showed a new awareness of potential pitfalls in answering calls and led to many lessons learned being incorporated into responses. A big hat’s off to all involved. And well done to Tyler Phillips and Jon Allen for designing and refereeing the event.
On a side note, I was touched when a few of the first responders, recognizing my car, before they realized it was an exercise, said they were worried it was me.
Last week, the Tourism board had visitors from the Red River Economic Development Board, Steam Heritage Association, and Ian Teal, a local developer come in to discuss the vision they have for economic development in and around Lee County. Magistrate Ronnie Paul Begley and Economic Director, Scott Jackson were in attendance and shared there were some exciting developments impacting the local golf course and transient housing growth in the region.
I was not in attendance, having spent the day in Frankfort as a member of the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, as many from the region attended a meeting of the joint committee on Tourism and made a pitch for 1.5 million dollars to develop a multi-use regional trail system, connecting 35 counties in Eastern Kentucky. Lee County Representative Bill Wesley was in attendance at the meeting and is a member of the joint committee.
In my opinion, the best answer, from every government agency and investor I have spoken to over several years, is for Lee County to continue to actively be involved in regional economic development with the first step being toward tourism. It capitalizes on the things we already possess and attracts new investors to the area, while providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs to build their own businesses.
We have been discovered and investors are buying up property. Now is the time to get in on the ground floor and start preparing for a more prosperous future for our community.
In 1620, when the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, they weren’t the first or even most successful immigrants to the New Land ( a European description of America). The fact they wrote everything down, the hardships and successes, and continued to prosper. This is why we know of them today. In March 1621, they made if not the first, one of the first treaties, one of mutual protection with the Pokanoket Wampanoag leader, Ousamequin (also known as Massasoit to the Pilgrims).
The treaty had six points. Neither party would harm the other. If anything was stolen, it would be returned and the offending person returned to his own people for punishment. Both sides agreed to leave their weapons behind when meeting, and the two groups would serve as allies in times of war. The story of Squanto, a Wampanoag man taken captive by English sailors who lived for a time in London, came to live with the colonists and instructed them in growing Indian corn.
We know, over time, as the nation grew, there were great successes and great wrongs in how diverse groups treated each other. We often forgot something that was part of the earlier Arthurian legend, that cultures do not flourish when “might is right”, but do when “might is for right”. And we have to keep reminding ourselves to find the good in each other, respect other view.
The United States is a great experiment in respect for individual rights and has been blind to so many inequities, but we continue to grow and mature as a nation, a nation that promised a future to Pilgrims 400 years ago. With every stumble and fall, we pay lessons in blood. We are not unique in the challenges we have faced. All nations have faced them. We are unique, because we learn the lessons and continue to respect individual rights as we move forward. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.