As September draws to a close, I took a trip up to New Hampshire this weekend to act as the ceremonial official at my nephew’s wedding. He and his wife were married last year in a quick ceremony due to covid, but wanted to have a celebration with family, before they moved to California and a new job. If the leaves up there are any indication, we are in for a colorful fall this year.
Their wedding was at a resort that has been around since the 1930s and was at least 20 minutes from the nearest grocery store. There were incredible sights, a gift shop and really nice accommodations, along with four nice trails that started at .8 miles in length and went up to 1.8 miles in length. Chipmunks were everywhere. Night life over the weekend was just hanging with the family, and of course doing wedding things. There were three weddings going on over the weekend. It reminded me what is possible in small communities to create revenue.
On the way back, I stopped and spent a few hours at Gettysburg, and toured the Battlefield. I have done this periodically as I travel through the area. It is not only a chance to immerse oneself in history and examine the events and see the field pieces, uniforms, arms, and gear of the soldiers of both sides, it also gives an opportunity to examine the thoughts that drove our nation to the brink of destruction.
I know in today’s world of political extremism, some see the Civil War as most of us were taught, as the battle to end chattel slavery, and thankfully, it did end chattel slavery. It did not end inequity between races or between socio-economic classes, but it was a step in the positive direction toward ending them.
It was far more complex in the minds of those who were involved over 150 years ago. Many chose to leave the Union, like General Robert E. Lee, who served with great honor in the United States Army, so much so, that he was offered Command of the Army of the Potomac as the clouds of war were forming, but resigned his commission, because he wouldn’t take arms against Virginia. I can’t imagine the conflicts that had to be going through his mind as he left. Had he stayed, it would very probably have been a decision that would have shortened, or perhaps even prevented the war.
What had to be going through his mind as he took arms against some of his dearest friends and peers. He stood with Virginia and by default in favor of slavery, a legal institution at the time, and was a defender of states rights, though his beliefs were that the Federal Government should have more power. Add to that the reality that his daily decisions were truly life and death ones where hundreds of thousands made the ultimate sacrifice.
Two lads from Kentucky were even more involved in the whole process, Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States of America, and Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States of America. If Davis, a former soldier, secretary of war and Senator had chosen to not secede, if President Lincoln, had chosen not to force the issue by resupplying Ft. Sumter, which resulted in the first shots being fired by the Confederacy with no casualties, then calling up 75,000 reserves and blockading Southern Ports, perhaps the Initial succession of seven states wouldn’t have turned into eleven states, and if he had decided to let debate take it’s course instead of trying to invade Richmond in the First Battle of Bull Run, perhaps the ongoing discussions at the time would have borne fruit, and war would not have resulted.
Walking the field where Pickets charge of about 15,000 resulted in about 50% casualties, and contemplating that over 50.0000 Americans on both sides gave their lives in a battle that began on July 01 1863 and ended on July 03, with the battered Confederate forces retreating on the 04th, it was a reminder to me just how fragile our ability is to see each other as human and allies in our time on this planet.
The easiest thing to do is paint stories and people in simple terms. Take a simple stance without attempting to see an issue from another perspective. The view of “I am right, thus you are wrong” without stopping to consider the possibility that both may be partially right and/or partially wrong is what frequently leads to war.
I see the battle lines clearly drawn today in much of our social discourse. I am sure I am guilty of it, but I am considering how to look at things differently. With the lessons of the Civil War still fresh in my mind, I am going to ask my fellow Lee Countians to be open to seeing things a little differently. We have had three recent deaths in out community with respect to Covid-19. This brings the total to 30 we have lost in the last few months that are covid related. I recently checked and found that our vaccination rate is over 45%, that is a significant jump over the last couple of weeks.
I believe the vaccine is a reasonable risk to take to help slow the severity of the disease. I absolutely acknowledge, the vaccine comes with risks, and we must weigh those risks when considering if it is right for you. I do ask you to also consider the risks of Covid as well……..and I am sure many of you have. If you chose not to vaccinate, please consider practicing the other suggested methods to mitigate the spread of the virus. We all need to do that, I know.
We are in this together all. We need to respect each other’s choices and accept responsibility for our own choices. We can’t take offense at every perceived slight. Many times, not always, I know, we all have a chip on our shoulders. Let’s start by assuming we all care enough to practice tough love and thank each other for concerns and move on.
If we do this, despite our differences, I do believe “We’ve got this Lee County”.
