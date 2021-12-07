Warm rain, then icy blasts. It has been quite a cornucopia of weather flavors this week. Since winter is r literally breathing down our necks, I’d like to remind everyone that Middle Kentucky Community Action Partnership, on Mainstreet, 606-464-2259, has programs to help with utility and heating costs. They are also the best place to find out what jobs are available in the area, and have programs to help you find a job. There is a specific program to help young people 18-24 who might have difficulty joining the work force because of youthful indiscretions. Check them out. Don’t let others tell you what the programs are, ask the experts.
Yesterday, December, 06, 2021 I officially filed to run for Lee County Judge Executive. After four years in the job and being challenged by a once in a century pandemic, flood, and destructive ice storms, I am proud and honored to be part of a team of professionals and volunteers that have responded to every call, followed up on every search for funding, and worked countless hours to meet the needs of the 3,000 plus members of the Lee County Community.
We have built strong relationships with the city of Beattyville, area counties, state agencies under two administrations, The Kentucky River Area Development District, Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, and our Representatives in Washington. For a minimum of five days a week, eight hours a day, we address the myriad issues that come to the courthouse and even when we can’t solve them immediately or have to say no we can’t help, we make every effort to say why.
I think our trials by fire, as a team, have forged us into a force capable of addressing our community’s many needs in all political arenas as our community changes at a faster pace than any time in recent history. We have our eyes facing toward the future, with our hearts guided by the community we all grew up in. I hope to remain a part of that team as County Judge Executive. Enough campaigning.
Our trash issues from Thanksgiving have been resolved. The trash team started by swapping out the tipper truck each week and has now altered their schedules so the one truck is being used by both crews. One crew starts their run after the first crew is finished. That said, our “down” truck was brought back to the shop and the Road Crew is in the process of replacing the transmission with one from another truck to get it back on the road. The big Freightliner is on its last legs as well. We hoped to extend its life for another year, but it is just too costly and untrustworthy, so we started looking at a possible pre-owned replacement, but a local company found a brand-new truck that was available, and using a state approved contract, we are in the final leg of negotiations. That said, I will ask the Fiscal Court for approval to get a loan to purchase a new small solid waste truck and Freightliner. I anticipate we will have a five-year low interest loan for around $280,000.
We are also in final negotiations for a solid waste, land fill dumping contract with Rumpke in Mt. Sterling. We have called around, but they appear to be offering the best deal locally. If approved by the Fiscal Court, it will be about a 25% increase in cost over our current contract to dump. As I said in an earlier Fiscal Court meeting, this could create the need for an increase in local garbage rates in the future. We will also discuss the future of 911 Dispatch. We are having a difficult time manning dispatch and the costs continue to rise. We will discuss possible options for ensuring a quality 911 service.
We will be discussing these issues and others during our December regularly scheduled meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court that will be held Thursday December 08, 2021, at Happy Top, at 6 p.m. We will show the meeting on Face Book. Being an “Old Navy Man”, I would be remiss if I did not pay homage to the events of December 07, 1941, “ A Day that will live in infamy…..”where over 2,400 Americans gave their lives in a surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. This event ushered the United States into World War II, because, as Japanese Fleet Admiral, Isoroku Yamamoto, allegedly wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” This resolve stood firm as Japanese forces appeared to sweep across the Pacific without pause for the next several month, until the tide turned at the island of Midway, six months later, and the march toward Japan began, culminating with the dropping of two atomic bombs, the first on August 06, 1945, and the unconditional surrender of Japan on August 15, 1945, with the official signing on the decks of the USS WISCONSIN (BB-64) on September 02 of that year.
It was a dark time for the entire world, but the will of American military members who went into harm’s way and the will of the American people who sacrificed at home to keep the military armed and able to fight are a true testament to the character of this nation that stands for American values and does not back down from a fight when one is forced. I think it is important to remember our national sacrifice and the bravery of all who met the threat. There were heroes in all walks of life, but we also have to learn from the experience. The United States had been easing to war with Japan because of their aggressive expansion policy in the 1930s, particularly in China. In response, to their continuing attacks on China, the United States kept increasing sanctions on Japan, supporting China, which eventually led to war.
I think it is important for us all to see that things do change over time. Over the last 80 years, Japan has become one of our strongest allies, and China our major competitor in the military and world market. Where will be in another 80 years? On a world, national, state and local level, change is inevitable. We can influence the path it takes, by working together, dealing with fear, and resolving confusion. It is painful at times, and often passionate, but we don’t know what the future holds and can only be responsible for our contribution to the path we create for the future. We should all work to avoid the pitfalls that stifle communication, because in the extreme, as miscommunication grows, the result is the destruction we saw in WWII. What is our future? Let’s keep talking. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.