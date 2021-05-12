When I ran for County Judge, I ran on a campaign of being a voice for us at the state and federal level to fight for the interests of the entire community. For years, I shared my view that change was coming at us faster than any time in history. Roads being widened, Internet moving into the area, and the increasing number of people moving here and buying property as historic families began selling of property, are rapidly changing our opportunities and culture, all while addressing systemic poverty and substance abuse and the resultant damage to our culture and community.
In recent years, we have also seen tax rates going down, but this will only offset the fact that people are buying property at premium prices raising the value of property.
I believed and still do, that by involving the community in all the issues, by telling you what is going on in a weekly column and on social media, would create a greater sense of ownership and inspire more involvement in the issues, but; quite honestly, this seems to be incorrect. There seems to be very little support for planning and preparing for the change coming and the voices speaking the loudest are those that want things to stay the same. There is no support for a community plan from the community and this is reflected by the Fiscal Court.
I also ran on the belief that we need a plan to prepare for the changes coming so we ensure as many people in our community as possible benefit by living and working with a common set of laws equally applicable to all, without favoritism. My feeling is that many want to just wait and see what happens, that it is just too uncomfortable to work through disagreements with people we know. It’s much easier to argue about things on a state and national level than with folks we see every day and have history with.
On the community involvement note, one person has volunteered to be on the Ethics Commission. There are still two slots available, and a compensated position on the Tax Assessment Review Board is still open. In other news, we received an extra $10,000 and some change from the Kentucky Solid Waste program to help offset the additional solid waste costs caused by the flooding. This will bring the total of extra money provided by the State to about $36,000. This additional funding has allowed us to provide increased service after the two weeks of environmental disasters in February and March, but we will be returning to normal hours and regulations and begin charging for the pick-up and disposal of construction and heavy solid waste beginning on June 01. Without the additional emergency money, and our limited work force, we will not be able to maintain our current level of solid waste service without raising taxes or solid waste fees.
We did receive about $27,000 in mineral money this week, which is far less than we have received in the past. At one time, our county budget was supported by a lot of money from the mineral program and coal severance program, but we lost the declining coal severance money in 2019 and have seen a steady decrease in mineral program money over the years.
We received about $28,000 in FEMA funds that were spent in 2015and are expecting about $160,000 in the next few weeks for an event in 2017. FEMA support allows us to address some of the most challenging repairs to roads and public buildings, but it isn’t free and often, not always, takes a long time to reimburse funds the county has to spend to get work done. FEMA also doesn’t pay for everything.
The process is pretty straight forward, but takes time. After an event, Lee County checks the impact and determines the repairs will overwhelm the County’s financial ability to fix them, our minimum threshold is roughly $300,000, in additional repairs, and a declaration of emergency is issued by the County Judge Executive. The Governor looks at the county declarations from around the state and determines if the damage exceeds Kentucky’s ability to fund repairs, usually this means repairs state wide exceed roughly $6,000,000. He declares an emergency and the Congressmen and Senators get involved in asking the President to declare an emergency for the state and let the Federal Emergency Management Administration come into the state and assist with funding repairs.
It can get complicated, based on whether FEMA determines a “Public Service Assistance” project is a “small” or “large” project. This designation changes the how the funding is distributed and the need for inspections, but in simple terms. FEMA will look at our reported damage and determine a course of action and cost to repair it. They will then pay 75% of the cost for the project, Kentucky will pay 13% and the County will pay 12% of the total cost based on the scope of work put out by FEMA. And that scope is designed to bring a project back to the standard before the event. Unless changes are made, no improvements are possible. Nonprofit agencies can also apply for this funding.
This is completely different from FEMA Individual Assistance, which could come in the form of grants or loans to private citizens or businesses impacted by catastrophic events.
We are still waiting for the approximately $700,000 in Federal Rescue Money and guidance on how it can be used. Over the last few weeks, we have had a major turnover in staff at the 911 center. Betty Sebastian, long time director of the department, and Kyle Cook, a local man who works as a 911 dispatcher in Richmond, have been added part time to help us get back up to speed on 911 updates and stabilize the dispatch center and improve the program even more. We continue to work with Lion Uniform to make the area more attractive in this very competitive world and are working on finding ways to develop Beattyville Elementary and the Railroad. These are truly exciting times, and we can respond. We’ve got this Lee County
