The snow has come and gone and the total for the two weeks was an additional $10,000 in overtime above our normal $50,000 payroll. All said that, is still a minor price to pay to ensure people can get home safe and emergency services can get to people in need. So far in January, there have been 115 ambulance runs, that is close to five a day with some folks going to Hazard Regional or Lexington, because smaller hospitals are on “Diversion” and can’t accept patients due to staff or bed shortfalls.
Covid has made a run through the entire Lee County staff, and that coupled with weather required us to pull in Solid Waste crews last week, but enough completed quarantine to get the trucks back on the road Monday and crews are picking up areas they missed while doing their normally scheduled runs. Thanks to the city of Beattyville, the county has a roll-off at the Happy Top Basketball Goals to bring garbage to if it couldn’t be held until we could get pick up started again. I thank the community for your patience and helping out.
The Natural Resource group is in town today looking at issues on Upper and Lower Creeks to see if there is anything that can be done to mitigate the flooding that occurs there. I have heard discussions of a possible dam upstream and high retaining walls and the possible increase of culvert size, but the back water issue is one that will not be controlled by channeling flow. There was also an update on plans to work on Blaines Branch with a contract being completed in Washington to start work. The best estimate by the NRCS representative is that work will begin sometime in the spring.
Road crews continue to clear trees and branches from less traveled roads while supporting Solid Waste in catching up with the home and industrial routes. The back hoe has been down for a couple of days, but the hose should be in to repair it today or tomorrow. We continue to look for better ways to fix potholes and breaking black top. So far we have put down 41 tons of the ez-patch mix to help with potholes and breaks. It continues to hold up well,
The US Treasury Department has given its final ruling on how the American Rescue Plan money can be used and it appears there is far more flexibility than identified in the original rules. The roughly 1.5 million dollars spread over four years will help, but it is not a huge amount of money when talking county budget. Currently we have used it for helping Beattyville with a broken, river crossing, water line, and given “premium pay” to workers who kept working through the height of the pandemic.
We will look to see how we can best apply it to helping volunteer fire departments, along with a fire safety grant we are putting in for, and enhancing internet. There are many possibilities and we have to maximize the return on every dollar invested, while measuring how we are going to operate when this money is gone. I see possibilities for further improving ambulance services, working on roads, and 911.
This is not the only source of revenue we are exploring as we are in the process of applying for an Appalachian Regional Commission Power Grant, and are waiting on the results of an Economic Development grant to help with the development of Beattyville Elementary, which is currently under contract to sell to a private investor.
FEMA inspectors have come and gone and the local EMA team is caught in a very demanding loop as inspectors put together packages, but are constantly needing information they have lost or didn’t get while inspecting. It’s frustrating and time consuming, but we have to do it to keep the process moving forward to receive funding.
The Animal Control Officer had a busy weekend as a couple of dogs were running wild in West Beattyville and one was scaring residents. I will work with the County Attorney to ensure we have given the ACO all the tools he needs to cite and ticket individuals. Currently, he is left with three options, return the animal to the owner, transport the animal to a Shelter, or put the animal down if it is a threat. There seems to be some confusion on the ACO authority to write tickets. We will try to get that resolved.
I will be attending the Kentucky County Judge Executive Association legislative dinner tonight. There are many questions I have for legislators and judges, but the one that may have the most impact on individuals. Due to rising value of pre-owned cars, due to covid, and slow supply of new cars, cars are valued at 40% more than they were last year. They are an appreciating asset, like property. There are several bills in the legislature now to help combat that rise like HB 6 which will change valuing the asset at the “average” trade in value, not the “clean” trad in value. I will keep you informed.
I hope the chilly weather just stays chilly and we get a break on rain and snow.
We have not staffed the warming shelter, which hasn’t been used or requested since the cold weather began, but can do so if it is needed. Last week we had a victory as the Drug Task Force Quick Reaction Team sprang into action and helped a young person get into rehabilitation.
From the time the person was picked up for behavior consistent with substance abuse to being transported to a rehabilitation center was four hours. That is an incredible turn around time. Now is the time to reach out to those who are struggling. There has never been a better time for them to get help and get back on a course in life that is clear of the slavery of addiction. Feel free to call the Court House, 606-464-4100 to learn more.
A report came in last week of a local senior disappearing in a truck. Local EMA, law enforcement, and SAR personnel set up command posts, coordinated searches and issued a Golden Alert. The senior was found alive and well in Ohio and has safely returned home. Two great stories to wrap up the week. We’ve got this Lee County.
