The rain is here for awhile folks and I have to be honest, I have developed a real dislike for constant rain over the last year. I know it is unreasonable, and nothing can be done about it, but I still, not so silently, wish and pray it would just rain a little and move on…..while the sun is shining. Please watch out for each other as we prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
Hurricane Ida has a lot of water in it as it loses wind power and keeps dropping water along her path. Last night EMA Director, Jon Allen, local volunteer firefighters, and search and rescue teams held a preparatory meeting to go over the weather and planned responses for the next few days, if things go bad. We absolutely hope they don’t, but recent history has taught us we should always “Be prepared”. In this era of misinformation, Lee County 911 has been made aware of a scam where citizens are being contacted from the 606-464-5030 number. The caller says he is the Sheriff of Lee County and is requesting money to prevent the person called from being arrested. This is 100 percent a SCAM. If you who are contacted, please notify the Sheriff’s Office or Beattyville Police Department. Let’s not forget the myriad IRS, Social Security, FBI and other phone and internet scams that target the older members of our community. Check on our senior family members and neighbors and help them deal with these scammers.
This week I will ask for the nearly 1.4 million dollars in American Rescue Plan money. I have put off having it sent to avoid reporting on it until I have a stronger sense on what it can be used for. Internet, first responder for Covid, water plants, were some of the most obvious ones, but I received more information at the Local Issues Conference. We can’t use it on roads or bridges, but there seems to be some flexibility when it comes to improving public safety programs. I will keep you in the loop on the issue. I know the 3.5-million-dollar infrastructure plan is a hot topic right now, but at this point, none of this money is coming to the cities or counties directly. When it does get to local government, it will probably be in the form of federal and possibly state programs. It remains to be seen who it will be used.
I would be remis if I didn’t say, it is official, we have lost more Lee Countians due to Covid related deaths. And the Lee County Staff, Lee County School System Staff, Beattyville Staff, and many local businesses have been impacted by people having to quarantine due to family infections or are suffering from Covid symptoms.
I respect everyone’s right to get or not get the vaccine or to practice or not practice safety measures like mask wearing, social distancing, or hand washing. From my perspective, the vaccine is the least risky way of dealing with Covid. No, we don’t know what the long-term effects are, but we don’t know what the long-term effects of having Covid are either; remember Chicken Pox hides for decades and comes back as Shingle. In the short-term, the experts on Disease Control from around the world and current data from local health agencies and hospitals all say the vaccine is the LESS RISKY way of addressing the severity of the virus that is spreading rapidly and putting record numbers in intensive care. As of yesterday, all regional hospitals in our part of Eastern Kentucky, were either diverting emergency cases, or getting ready to divert them, due to Covid related emergencies.
This is not political, or meant to scare you, or control anyone’s beliefs. These are the facts from multiple agencies across the Region and State. Please make the wisest choice for you, your family, and community. Speaking with the Mayor, he says the tank inspectors have found some rust in water tanks that he believes may be part of the discolored water problem, and a cleaning and refurbishment will be carried out as soon as contractors can perform the process. Beattyville Water continues to address the concerns of the community and asks that any discolored water issues be reported to the water office. As long as we continue to talk with each other with respect and listen with empathy, I know “We’ve got this Lee County”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.