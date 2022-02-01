I don’t know about you, but this last week has been a roller coaster, or maybe the best way to describe it is a weather coaster. Frigid temps have been the norm, but so have bright sunny days. And now, probably by the time you read this, after a few warm sunny days, we will be in the teeth of another Winter Storm.
I don’t need to tell you weather and Covid (as it races through the county) have made getting the job of Solid Waste and Road Maintenance very challenging.
It’s even made office work a challenge as the Deputy Judge, and Facilities Manager and now I have had to quarantine for various covid infections and exposures. But challenges are meant to be overcome.
Just a quick update on where we stand in this most current covid surge, which hopefully has crested and is receding not only here in Lee County but around the Commonwealth.
Currently, according to tests taken by officials, not the home tests, there are 33 active cases in Lee County as of Yesterday.
With the constantly changing guidance on masks, quarantine time, and vaccines, along with newer treatments, please be patient and do what you think is best for you and those around you. I recommend keeping social distancing and hand washing.
I will also wear a cloth mask (though they have fallen out of favor) sometimes indoors to help. I also favor, but don’t think it should be mandatory to get the vaccines. Data just shows, it helps. Let’s continue, as we have in the vast majority of instances, to treat each other’s fears with respect, and we will minimize the continued impact of Covid on our community.
I’ve been sharing the continued expansion of broadband issues in our County with our partner, People’s Rural Telephone and their commercial identity of People’s Telecon. But they are not the only broadband providers in Lee County. AT&T has made some major inroads and I would like to update you on what has gone on recently and is continuing. AT&T does provide fiber to several Beattyville Businesses and home service within Beattyville along Pryse Blvd.
In 2019, AT@T installed five new cell towers in the Lee County (Highway 708 North, Evelyn Road, Gilliam Road, Proctor Road and Sparks Lane) to improve wireless coverage.
In 2022, AT&T is adding capacity (3 new carrier systems) to the tower serving Beattyville. Basically, that’s like adding additional lanes on a highway, so it will help with speed, lower dropped calls.
All AT&T towers in Lee County are equipped with Fixed Wireless Internet. And after discussions last Fall, AT&T is adding capacity for the Fixed Wireless Internet service on the tower serving Spencer Ridge.
They are looking at March 2022 for completion of that project. Customers can go to att.com to check Fixed Wireless Internet availability at their address and/or call 877-542-1550 to learn more and place an order.
A quick discussion about American Rescue Plan money and other potential funding. In the final Treasury guidance on how the money can be used, they have relaxed the lost income criteria, which means the community had to justify how much revenue is lost due to covid, before we can use it for government service (roads, ambulances, solid waste…..).
With this new guidance we are looking at how best to utilize the funding, all the while not losing sight of the fact there will be more infrastructure funding coming from the state as they use their ARPA money. What we want to avoid at all costs is using up this money when other money can be used, and avoid doing something with it that will result in spending money to maintain it, after the funding dries up. So far we have used it to pay premium pay to Lee County Workers who stayed on the job during Covid, and put $130,000 to help Beattyville Water with water line issues.
It’s important we constantly balance services, and funding to protect the most vulnerable tax payers. There is no way to stop the property values from going up, but we can manage the budget to keep operating costs as inexpensive as possible and continue to try and operate the general budget at around a million a year. By doing this, we have been able to lower tax rates the last three years.
Another issue that reared its head again as I was investigating some solid waste issues this week was dogs on roads without supervision. I saw several instances where dogs felt it was their duty to protect the trash cans, and though the veteran crews seemed to know how to deal with them, there are fill-in crews who might not be as comfortable around large dogs in guard mode.
Please consider that your friendly family member, in his/her desire to protect the pack turf, puts as much effort into guarding as they do loving you. Please keep that in mind on trash day.
No one wants to hurt an animal, and sometime, you may get passed because the well intentioned, but no less threatening manner of your pet’s greeting. And if workers are attacked or have to take action against a pet, please remember, the owner is liable for the pet’s actions. I share this in hopes of us all thinking and preparing for potential problems, and avoid them.
I hope you have prepared for the predicted storm and if stuck at home are safe and warm. Do not hesitate to call 911 in an emergency. We have shown we are capable of helping each other in the most challenging of times, as long as we approach our problems as a community, we’ve got this Lee County.
