What a weekend and start of the new week, huh? Rain, ice, roads almost impassable, businesses closed, power outages, trees down, and an Emergency Declaration. And we thought 2020 was a challenge.
That said, I want to give a huge thank you to the County Workers, and Volunteers who have stepped up to help deliver kerosene, clear roads, cut and move trees out of the roads, help neighbors out of ditches, and take them food.
I’d also like to thank all who set up an emergency shelter at Happy Top and were prepared to man it. Thank goodness we haven’t needed it yet.
These few days, and the next few, will be a test of our self-reliance and ability to adapt as a community to disruptions in electricity, transportation, fuel, and communication. Check on your neighbors to ensure they are alright, especially the elderly. Remember, you can always call 911.
On the Covid front, we remain in the Red Zone with a 36% incident rate, We are going the right direction. It was in the 40s earlier. Keep following the Kentucky River District Health, and Beattyville Health Center FB pages to be up to date on incident rates, and vaccine distribution. If you haven’t signed up to receive the vaccine and want to, you can do it at one of the Face Book pages, or by calling the Health Center. Their number is 606-464-2492.
Don’t forget the February Regular meeting of the Fiscal Court was moved because of weather from last Thursday to this Thursday, February 18 at 6 p.m. vial zoom and Face Book. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and let us get it in. I hope that we finally resolve the Recreation Center Issue with Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky. This has drug on for two years. There are two issues to resolve, the first is they have not agreed to a lease and the Fiscal Court is split 3 to 2 on how to deal with it, and KMMEK has not provided documents they are required to provide to the public to maintain their nonprofit status, which jeopardizes that status. The Fiscal Court has had the power to resolve the issue, but the lease written by the Judge and County Attorney over three months ago was not acceptable to KMMEK which has the support of three magistrates and they have not provided an acceptable counter proposal.
This debate on the proper administration of the county owned building has led Cumberland Mountain Outreach to ask for similar consideration regarding their lease of county property. CMO has been paying $500 a month in a lease that was approved by the Fiscal Court in 2019.
Other issues on the tentative agenda include approval of a resolution for Lee County to pay any cost over runs for a Community Economic Development Grant to expand sewage and water on Fairground Ridge. It is a $455,000 grant that Beattyville and Lee County Partnered with Beattyville Housing on. Beattyville has already passed a resolution to not allow any excess spending over that limit, and assume any cost overages. Lee County as the Agency that asked for the funds still has to pass that resolution.
We will also be voting to refinance our trucks and to send the current dump trucks to Alabama for auction. This is part of a program where we get brand new trucks each year, and pay only the interest on the loans, then auction them off. Some years we receive more at the auction than we pay for the trucks, because of government pricing and tax benefits given to government agencies. It is a great deal that keeps our fleet modern and maintenance prices low.
There will also be a request for $1,500 to donate to a rescue dog association out of Pike County that has come to us several times over the last year. They do not charge for their services, but they have spent several days assisting with three different searches for lost people and have always answered the call.
One thing a judge has to learn early in this job is that there are 428 miles of County Road in Lee County and about 450 miles of State Road in Lee County. They wind through the 211 square miles of mountainous terrain, along razor sharp ridges and often flooded river valleys. Even with a dedicated group of 11 Road Workers, augmented by six Solid Waste Workers, working with a limited budget that is heavily dependent on state “gas tax” money, we can’t get to the most important road in the county on a regular basis.
Which road is the most important road in the county? Trust me when I tell you, it’s YOUR road. I have been called corrupt and uncaring, because YOUR road hasn’t been graveled, scraped, salted, or blacktopped, often in years……even though often, it has only been weeks or months.
That is understandable. I will be honest I don’t think in terms of YOUR ROAD. I think in terms of major roads and keeping roads accessible for ambulances, fire engines and law enforcement. There is a priority list, the Road Supervisor follows with coordination between the Fiscal Court and Emergency Management. If you have a problem, please don’t hesitate, and many don’t, to lay the fault on me, not the folks who are out ether working to improve road conditions and provide services to the community.
Friday night, at eight, there was a call that a vehicle with four passengers went into the river off Mill Branch School Rd, near the Breathitt County line. In freezing temperatures, Volunteer Firefighters raced to the scene. Magistrate Dennis Pelfrey, brought the Primrose engine with a winch, Charles Booth brought the Rescue Trailer from Tri-Community, and EMA Director Jon Allen coordinated ambulances from Lee County, Breathitt Wolfe, and Allen’s in Owsley County.
Within minutes of the report, volunteer firefighters were rappelling down the 20 foot embankment to help victims. Because of the efforts of all these agencies and their ability to respond to this challenge, three of the four passengers were rescued.
There is not a week that goes by that I am not completely impressed with the dedication and professionalism of this corps of volunteers and EMS professionals who are always there in the our communities darkest times.
Whenever we are challenged as a team, I say with confidence, We’ve got this Lee County.
