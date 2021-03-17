There is an old saying that goes “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for a little more lamb and a little less lion with half the month behind us. I am not complaining. Truly I am not.
From the challenges that began the last week of February and extended into the first week of March, we have seen not only community members stepping up to help their neighbors, but fellow counties, concerned people, faith based, and nonprofit groups from across the commonwealth and nation respond with generosity, passion, and unstoppable effort to help the hardest hit recover from a flood that may very well have set a record for local floods. Just so you know, the maximum flood level for the area around Beattyville says it could have gone six feet higher, which would have filled the Courthouse halfway up the first floor. Add to that piece of knowledge that we did not lose a single person because of the flood, and the cooler weather has slowed mold growth, I dare say, we have some blessings to count.
Where are we now? There continues to be several groups in the area helping with manual labor and material to help folks clean up and, where possible, replace damaged walls and flooring to return to their homes. If you need help with cleanup or to rebuild, call 606-464-5030 and leave your information with the person who answers and we will get the information to the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster coordinator, Pastor Brian Kendrick. We are starting to get some furniture and building material in to go with the food, cleaning, hygiene, and farm products we have received so far. And we have had tens of thousands of dollars pledged to the Lee County Relief Fund to help people around the county displaced by the flood find housing. It will be administered by the local Kiwanis Club. Instructions on how to apply for assistance are forthcoming. The generosity of organizations like Americans Helping Americans and others will create opportunities for many to recover and move forward with positive options. There is also a business relief fund set up by the Downtown Beattyville Alliance that has received pledges as well. Contact the Mayor’s Office to learn more.
In the Courthouse, we continue to work to get it back up to full service. The periodic flooding has negatively impacted us over the years, and it might be time to do some serious redesign to ensure we meet the future needs of the community and do the job correctly so we can recapture funding expended.
Continue to call the offices you have business with to see if they are open. Circuit Clerk 606-464-8400; Sheriff, 606-464-4120; PVA, 606-464-4100; County Clerk, 606-464-4115; Solid Waste, 606-464-4107; County Judge Executive, 606-464-4100. The American Emergency Relief Package, just signed by President Biden will not only provide additional income for many families, but Lee County Government will receive a little over 1.3 million dollars to help us move forward as a community in the shadow of Covid-19. We expect to receive half of that within a few weeks and will have more guidance on what we can spend it on, but it will help our community also deal with the recent flooding and ice storms.
Speaking of Covid-19, As of last night, March 15, we are firmly in the yellow with and incident rate of 1.9, this is incredibly positive, but over the last few weeks, the incident map has shown counties jump from yellow to red over-night. We are moving in the right direction in terms of incident rates, but we still must continue to practice safety measures. We have a huge influx of people into the area who are helping us, and we often reach out to each other without thinking while helping. These are all good things, but we must consider covid transmission as an issue to deal with….along with transmission of any disease. At last report, you can sign up for vaccinations locally at Juniper Health, the Lee County Health Center, and Walgreens. Covid testing is continuing at the Lee County Health Center.
In the Fiscal Court Meeting on Thursday, March 11, the Fiscal Court moved forward to complete the documentation for the $455,000 expansion of the sewage and water lines off Fairground Ridge in partnership with Beattyville and Beattyville Housing. This will help create more housing for the local community in the future.
We have taken a big hit here in Lee County this last few weeks. It is nothing we can’t handle, but it has created some real mountains to climb for many. Things we tend to take for granted like fresh water, electricity, open roads, producing farms, a business to go to, and a roof over our heads, have all been eliminated from our lives in one way or another. There is nothing comfortable about being vulnerable to the whims of mother nature. It is unsettling and terrifying at time, but if we are truly honest with ourselves, we will see we are not alone.
If the response of those who have come out of nowhere to help isn’t enough to give us hope for the future, let’s look at where we came from. Our ancestors came to primordial forests and trackless river valleys. They carved their place out here when the rivers were unchecked by dams and experts helping them predict events. The valleys filled yearly taking homes, , barns, livestock, and crops. The oil fields suffered slides and explosions. Fire and drought along with fluctuating markets created either great prosperity or poverty depending on where we were in the boom or bust cycle. Yet they endured.
They moved to the ridges and every elevation in between to create a life for themselves and their families. As the world was changed by War, technology, and changing roads, they adapted. None of us are alone.
Is there positive in this? Yes. With the flood, we have received a real-world reboot on where we want our community to go. There is more positive attention being paid to us now than any time in recent history. More money coming into the community than any time in recent history. If there was ever a time to come together and plan the way forward, it is now. Where do we want to be Lee County? I know we will land on our feet. We always do. Our ancestors showed us how to come together. Our friends are giving us the resources to solve the immediate problems and move forward. It is up to us, as a community to implement a plan to create the future we want. I honestly believe: We’ve got this Lee County.
