One almost hates to say this, for fears we will jinx the warming weather, but it looks like Summer is finally here. I saw my first two Cicadas on the maple in front of the house this week. The constant drone hasn’t reached a level where my old ears with the high frequency loss of hearing can hear it, but the days of quiet will soon be behind us as they rise by the millions. Most of us who grew up in the country already know this; but, though they are big and noisy, they don’t bite or sting and make great fish bate. They also feed lots of wild life. I had a dog in 2008 who probably gained 15 pounds during the last emergence.
He would walk from tree to tree picking them off the bark, until he couldn’t walk, then he’d lay under a tree and pick at them periodically. I have jokingly called them a locust swarm, but in reality, they are not the voracious locusts of the bible that eat crops, but noisy annoyances that kill a few branches by splitting the bark and laying eggs in them. What an interesting life cycle. Live in the ground as a grub for most of your life, come out around the teen years, get wings to fly, breed and die.
Though there are only two cycles for these broods, that emerge every 13 to 17 years, in different parts of the country, they emerge at different times. There are actually several different broods. The ones that emerge in Lee County are Brood X, “The Great Eastern Brood” (17 Years); Brood XIV, No name (17 years); Brood XIS, “The Great Southern Brood” (13 years); Brood XXIII, The Lower Mississippi River Valley Brood (13 years). There are actually two Broods that have gone extinct, The Floridian Brood (XXI) was last seen in 1870, and Brood XI (no name) along the Fenton River in Ashton CT. was last recorded in 1954.
The group impacting us in Lee County this year will be Brood X. and we aren’t the epicenter of that brood’s emergence, but are on the fringes. In 2025, we will be front and center for the emergence of Brood XIV (no name), which last emerged in 2008. That is something to look forward too. I’d like to offer a big shout out to Jackson Energy Cooperative (JEC) who provided $3,000 and members of their staff to work on and bring back the Beattyville City Park after the devastating floods of March 2021. They not only provided much needed funding, but manpower to help get the job done. Since 1939, JEC has talked the talk and walked the walk, of their mission statement, “To improve the quality of life for our members in Southeastern Kentucky”.
JEC not only worked countless hours and had millions of dollars in damage to deal with after the recent ice storms and flooding, but they still find the time and resources to give back to communities across their service areas. Many thanks to this community partner.
Congratulations to Lee County Constant Care for their selection as a five-star facility. Director, Kay Wilson and her staff have consistently addressed issues to provide ever increasing quality of care to Lee County’s elderly. Well done. Updating the current negotiations with Lion Apparel, Lee County Middle High School, and Area Technology Center, provided a plan to the Lion leadership on the services they can provide to help train a work force for their company.
The support of the School Board and School staffs in this effort have garnered praise from everyone looking at the efforts they have put in to bring Lion Uniform back to Lee County. The effort shown by Superintendent Sarah Wasson and her staff has impressed everyone from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet to the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program. This has been a joint effort to work with the Lion in support of local workers who presently travel to factories in West Liberty and Hazel Green, to shorten commute times and bring back a job generating manufacturing plant to the community. Tentatively, Lion has said they will make an announcement on where they will expand their operations to meet increasing demands for their fire fighting equipment during the first week of June.
We have no control over what other communities are offering, but I feel the entire Beattyville, Lee County, Lee County School Board, EKCEP, KRADD, WIOA Economic Cabinet team has put together a solid package and we are hoping for the best. The biggest concern remains, not only here, but in every community, being able to generate a reliable and trained work force. I believe we have the people, desire, and programs in place to make our community the answer to any manning concerns, because we are truly working at this from the perspective that we are all in this together. Since last week, the Hope Station issue has been fairly quiet. Beattyville Housing has sent an eviction letter to the partner that is footing the bills for the Hope Station, and they have offered to buy the building from Beattyville Housing. There has been no response from the Beattyville Housing Board on this issue.
A couple of years ago, several in the community came together to address the homeless issue. There was discussion of single almost adult high school kids having to couch surf, because they didn’t have homes. There was heated debate about groups staying under bridges and in sheds all over the county, about trespassing, and thievery. It was widely accepted that many of these people were without any resources to get shelter and many suffering from substance abuse. At that time, Beattyville Housing was onboard and ready to help come up with a solution.
There were ministers who came and disappeared when it was established near Lee County Constant Care. When Beattyville Housing chose to move to that spot from West Beattyville, the shelter was set up there. Beattyville Housing Partners put up funding and provided resources to help the residents fix up the facility. As concerns rose, cameras were added to better monitor activities in and around the facility, but it’s location in the middle of a residential area still created concern, so, Beattyville Housing and their partners moved to Hwy 11 S., added more cameras, created a more focused program, added volunteers to the staff, and partnered with Kentucky River Community Care to provide Counselors, Case Managers and resources to the facility so these vulnerable people had access to the resources they need to improve their lives. This has resulted in scores getting independent housing, jobs, and going into drug rehab.
This is by far the most comprehensive effort to help this vulnerable segment of our community, a segment that was considered an annoyance and even a threat long before the founding of the Hope Station. My fervent belief remains, that closing it will only make the problem worse and if we truly applaud the efforts of the Hope Station Staff to help, but have issue with its effectiveness, then we should as governments, agencies, and individuals work to improve the service offered by the Hope Station, not close it. In any organization or community, we are only as strong as our weakest links. It is up to each of us, and scores of you have written me letters in support of the Hope Station, to create programs to make the the weakest stronger. As long as we’ve got each other’s backs, we’ve got this Lee County.
