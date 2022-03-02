Dare we say it, Spring might be here. Let’s all pray for moderate rain and warming temperatures. Here it is March 01, 2022, this time last year, many of us were waiting for the sun to rise after a night of watching flood water rise. In boats, kayaks, canoes, and higher trucks people were frantically knocking on doors, getting people out, who would go, trying to secure power as propane tanks broke from lines and began their icy spewing as the floated away.
The smell of diesel filled the air as tanks filled with water. Cars that had tried to make a run from the floods, but failed, were barely visible above the rising water. Teams of volunteers and first responders huddled around the truck-based command post at the end of town as all tried to identify where people could be trapped but had no way of contacting anyone for help. A national guard helicopter was called in to fly over isolated homes in a search for those needing help. None needed a ride and chose to wait out the raging flood tide as Lee County was cut in half by the rising waters.
As the sun rose and shed light on the still rising waters, more people were evacuated. The new covid vaccines were saved, ways to get to the personal care home were devised, and people worked together to get people to work. City, County, School, State, Businesses and National Guard assets all checked in ready with manpower, facilities, and equipment.
The first waves of help began showing up as nonprofit and faith-based groups brought personnel, equipment, materials and even washers/dryers and showers to help deal with the influx of helpers and those who lost power or everything. Food, cleaning materials, clothes, construction material, hay, feed, fencing, and money flowed in to help our community recover. Numerous churches, Lion PPE, the local VFW, and schools provided space and personnel to help the city and county spread the donations throughout the community as Happy Top became the primary intake, distribution, and coordination hub.
Groups like Americans Helping Americans, Appalachia Rising, and Kicking it on the Creek brought hundreds of thousands into the community. Home grown Tracy Farmer who had moved away, but not forgotten his roots, led private donations with $50,000 administered by the Local Kiwanis Club and Downtown Beattyville Alliance to help homeowners and businesses recover from a flood that hadn’t been seen for over three score years, and one that many believe wasn’t supposed to happen with the construction of the Buckhorn and Carr Creek Dams.
Local Pastor, Brian Kendrick, stepped up to help EMA Director Jon Allen coordinate the many faith-based groups that came to help. Tara Caldwell, asked how she could help, and went from doing damage assessments to being a fierce and organized advocate for local people impacted by the flood with the Red Cross and FEMA. County governments not impacted, sent crews to help from Wolfe, Harlan, and Belle Counties.
Volunteers, elected officials, and county employees, who wanted to help were sent out to collect damage assessments and prepare for FEMAs arrival. After three days, the waters left behind ice crystalized mud and the road to recovery began. And a year later we are back as a community and focused on the future. The challenges were not pleasant or easy, but as a community, which included many beyond our city and county borders, we came through without a single loss of life or serious injury and the goodness in our friends and neighbors carried us through. We have been truly blessed in our recovery. And we should all be thankful for those blessings.
On a business note, we have been having increasing issues with equitable distribution of dumpsters over the last few months and are going to be changing policies to not have the rental dumpsters sit on a site for long periods of time keeping others from getting them for their projects. Purchasing dumpsters at $6,000 a piece is an option, even with long wait times, but to save some money we are going to try adjusting the process first to see if we can address this spike in dumpster requirements.
Also on another business note, the Estill County Animal Shelter is full. Lee County strays are increasing and adoptions at the shelter are decreasing. We have taken 262 animals to the shelter over the last couple of months and we do pay $1,200 a month for their care, but that’s a lot of animals and they are just simply out of space. No one wants to euthanize animals, so the Estill County shelter has asked that local pet owners who for some reason have to get rid of their pet, to help slow the stream by keeping the pets if at all possible, for a little extra time.
We ask that you call for the Animal Control Officer and he will help send photos to the shelter so the animals can be adopted without coming to the shelter. You can also work with the Estill County Animal Shelter yourself, by calling them at 606-723-3587 to send photos and information for their adoption site. If there are any local people who would like to foster an animal temporarily in dire circumstances, give the courthouse a call and we will work with you and the animal control officer to arrange something. Hopefully this issue will resolve itself soon, but until it does, we can all do our part.
It has been quite a year for all of us and sometimes when making an argument to get money from FEMA or trying to get more bang for every county buck, it is difficult to remember just how lucky our entire community has been. Western Kentucky tornadoes reminded us all just what total devastation is and the invasion of Ukraine shows us just how fragile government relations can be and the horrible impact it has on the people.
Our community has been challenged, but we have also been blessed, we have something to recover. We have friends and neighbors within and outside the county lines and state borders. There are people who came to us in our time of need and as an executive from Appharvest said to me during the recovery, groups “met us where we are” to help. And we are far better off than we were thanks to everyone’s efforts. We’ve still got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.