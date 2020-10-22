By Chuck Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge Executive
Well the first frost of the year has hit and the leaves are changing colors in a brilliant fashion. The colors of the forests and skies just makes me stop and watch for a few moments almost every day. I even heard some geese honking in the night as they were heading south. Of course, it was difficult with all the owls calling in the night to hear them. I have never heard as many owls before this year.
Fall also heralds a time when the temperature will drop and people will move indoors, and flu season begins. The environment that makes flu more dangerous is the same environment that makes Covid dangerous. Please consider this as we continue to practice our social distancing, handwashing and mask/shield wearing.
Last week the explosion of Covid many feared would happen hit Lee County. It found its way into the personal care home and we have over 90 cases reported. We have had a few cases reported in the local schools as well, which led to the school going back to virtual classrooms. For months, we saw the numbers slowly rise to 15, then we were Covid free for about a week. Now it has not only spread, but it is in our most vulnerable population. This will be a challenging time for the Personal Care Home staff, residents and family, but it will also be one for our community. Let us continue to come together and battle this foe. It’s about winning this war starting today, not saying what we should have, could have done. And don’t get bogged down in the discrepancies in reporting between agencies. We deal with it every day in the Courthouse and see how much time it takes for everything to get reported. The best source is the Kentucky River District Health Dept. Facebook page.
Our community cannot stop, despite the threat of Covid. We have to continue to provide vital services, and keep preparing to deal with the many other crises and potential crises that have always been with us. Food needs to get on the shelves and in bellies, roads need fixed, ambulances need to run, cars need to be fixed, gas needs to be pumped, crime addressed, and kids need to get an education. We also can’t wait for this to end before we look to preparing for being a vibrant community in the future. We still have to come in every day and find funding, make plans and manage programs, whether local government or a local business. We can’t hide from Covid, but we can work around it.
Last week I said I’d post the second half of the strategic plan, that I proposed during the election. I said then and continue to say, this is just words on a paper if the community doesn’t embrace it and make it the community plan. I ask that you read it and work to make this a plan a large segment of us can work with. It is my absolute belief; we can no longer hide our heads in the sand hoping someone else will fix our problems. It is up to us to build a core belief the answer for our future is in our hands. If we continue to wait, as our community continues to change at a faster rate than any time in history, we will find ourselves facing the same problems as our more urban neighbors whose coffers are bare and they are in court all the time trying to battle over zoning, taxing, road responsibility, and use of public funds. Here is the rest of the plan.
Goal: Lee County businesses are developed in appropriate locations and are compatible with their surrounding areas. They understand building a strong community ensures a reliable, well-trained work force, maximum economic development and sustainability, and their products are competitive world wide.
Objectives:
1. Commercial enterprises shall be encouraged to coordinate operations with the surrounding land uses and shall have safe and effective access and ample parking spaces.
2. The location of large-scale commercial uses shall take into consideration the existing or planned infrastructure to protect existing and future population and businesses.
3. Future industrial development shall be coordinated with residential development so that the potential impacts are known and can be addressed.
4. Industrial nuisances such as smoke, dust, noise and odor shall be kept at a minimum, and site development and enforcement shall be carefully coordinated with necessary approvals of other regulatory agencies.
5. Steps shall be taken to encourage sustainable commerce and production. An ideal would be of the waste products of one industry actually becoming the raw materials for another.
6. Lee County shall promote local businesses with the goal of making them competitive in a world economy.
Goal: Understanding the natural beauty of our forests, cliff lines, rivers and streams are quality of life issues for the local population and key to developing a vibrant adventure tourism industry, Lee County ensures adequate recreation facilities and programs are available and significant natural features, historic sites and open space are preserved.
Objectives:
1. Parks and open space shall be used to preserve scenic and natural areas of significant and unique qualities and provide activity centers close to or within established and developing areas. Maps and information shall be developed and published to help identify scenic and natural areas.
2. Local, regional, state and private tourist-oriented facilities shall be allowed in appropriate areas when the final mitigated impact is minimal on other land uses.
3. Historically and culturally significant sites and structures of Lee County shall be protected. Programs in areas that make use of existing historic structures or features for education, enjoyment or tourism shall be encouraged.
4. Lee County Legislative bodies shall be active in developing recreation parks and service areas that are easily and safely accessible to the population groups they are designed to serve.
5. School and recreation facilities shall be combined in order to provide the mutual benefits of service, safety, convenience, economy and neighborhood strengthening.
6.. The general public, businesses and landholding agencies shall be informed of the possibility of public/ private opportunities to use land, donating land, providing easements, and other available conservation options.
7. Agencies and organizations using, recreation, and natural areas in Lee County will coordinate programs, facilities, events, and information.
Goal: Lee County maintains safe, efficient and environmentally sound public services and facilities adequate for the existing community and has a plan which provides for measurable growth tied to future development.
Objectives:
1. Existing infrastructure and services (water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, natural gas distribution, electric power distribution, communication lines, police and fire services and associated municipal buildings, schools, public roads and storm water management) shall be utilized efficiently. The phasing of proposed development shall demonstrate a means of addressing significant impacts on existing infrastructure and services.
2. Priorities for growth within any individual infrastructure system shall be based on the predicted needs of specific areas. No infrastructure system shall commit the county to excessive growth by the system's expansion.
3. Public information about facilities and service shall be made easily accessible through the Internet and similar technology.
4. Opportunities for regional/combined system(s) shall be examined and developed if appropriate.
Lee County, the future is ours to mold, and we have to accept the challenges in the hand we have been dealt, but in times of trouble, we always come together. And our troubles are far less than many counties around us. I say this with complete faith in this community. We’ve got this Lee County.
