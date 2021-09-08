Cool foggy mornings seem to be heralding the onset of Autumn. It won’t be long until the hills are painted in scarlet, gold, and orange.
There is something wonderful about the changing seasons. There is the possibility of seeing something wonderful we have seen for years, or seeing something new for the first time. Maybe, just maybe, the grass will slow down growing.
The Hwy. 30/11 work is moving right along. And it won’t be as long as it has been before many of us in Lee County will find it more convenient to go to London than Richmond.
Things are changing fairly quickly in our County as we are more rapidly moving away from being a pass by community to one where people want to stop.
That change will bring good and bad things, but we can maximize the good, while minimizing the bad with solid planning for the future we want for our community.
It is hard to plan, I’ll admit, with Covid lurking about. But if we are truly honest, as bad as it is, and it is bad, it is far less a threat than many of our ancestors had to cope with. Despite Diptheria, Small Pox, regular floods, and lack of creature comforts among many other challenges, they carved this County out of untrustworthy river bottoms and shear rock walls covered with timber. They set the example for us to learn from and grow.
This Friday, it will be twenty years since Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda declared war on the United States with a plan to fly four commercial jet liners into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and possibly the White House Three Aircraft accomplished their mission and one was brought down as the passengers tried to take it over from terrorists.
2,958 Americans innocently going about their day, either found themselves as targets or tools and lost their lives as Radical Jihadists carried out their plan of death and destruction. The following twenty years, which found the Western World once again enmeshed in Afghanistan and Iraq, resulted in over 8,500 American military and civilian personnel in both theatres making the ultimate sacrifice.
We have pulled out of Afghanistan, but some Americans are still trapped there and we continue to stabilize Iraq. Our world changed dramatically since 9/11/2001.
At home, we continue to face a novel virus that changes, as many viruses do, which has contributed to around 650,000 deaths in the nation and about 7,700 in Kentucky.
We could get discouraged by these numbers, but we still have to move forward. The good news is that in Lee County, over the last three weeks, our numbers with active covid have dropped from a high of 71 to the current level of 53. As I always do, I encourage all to get the vaccine, wear masks, particularly in closed spaces, wash hands regularly, and practice social distancing. Also, if you are ill, please get tested before going into work.
I applaud many of the local groups who have chosen to delay public gatherings to help stem the spread of infection. They all did this for the safety of the community. Some cancellations were the result of scheduled entertainers having Covid themselves. It is something we have to deal with. And deal with it we will, just like our ancestors did.
We are working on programing the American Rescue Plan money to maximize the community benefit. The roughly 1.4 million dollars is earmarked for revenue losses and expansion of water/sewage, internet infrastructure, first responder hero pay, and to offset Covid costs.
We might be able to offset general fund costs enough to work on infrastructure that is not in the approved list for ARPA money. We will keep the community advised. Don’t forget the Fiscal Court Meeting for September at the Happy Top Picnic Shelter, Thursday, 09 September at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook.
After having up to six county workers out, we are down to only one being out due to Covid. Dunnigan Branch Road and Primrose Lane have been fixed and, barring any other mountain roads falling into creeks, work will commence on Blaines Branch.
I have been told there is an increasing number of phone scammers targeting the elderly in our community. Please check on those you know. The IRS, FBI, and Social Security administration will not call and threaten to throw you in jail unless you pay a bill. This is only one example of the scammers game. Take care of each other out there. We’ve got this Lee County.
