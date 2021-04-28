Another Spring Day begins and there isn’t snow on the ground. Not something we could says last week. Spring may finally be here. If you haven’t heard, President Biden did make an emergency declaration regarding the flood. That means there will be some federal money available to help those displaced. Some MAY get the full $35,000 for the loss of a home. Some will get far less. It all depends on their evaluation of the damage reported by you and local inspectors along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency follow up. Businesses will follow a different path and may now become eligible for long term, low interest Small Business Administration loans. Just so you know, in the space of two weeks, we were hit with two events that warranted declarations of emergencies.
For those displaced from their homes, Tara Caldwell, EMA Deputy and Jon Allen, EMA Director, are working with you, Red Cross, Local donation groups, and FEMA to help, but it is up to the individual to follow up and do the paperwork to get things done. If you are a small business displaced by the flood, contact Mayor Scott Jackson or main street manager, Teresa Mays to learn what the city is doing to help mitigate the flood impact. There is a post on the Lee County Kentucky Government Face Book page explaining both programs in greater detail narrated by Jon Allen. Here is the contact information to learn more: Individual Assistance. Www.disaster assistance.gov, 1-800-621-3362, Business Assistance. Www.disasterloanassistance.gov
Mayor Jackson and I had a discussion with Management of the Lion Uniform Factory regarding their potential move back to Lee County. This is incredible news for everyone involved. It will create jobs for approximately 50 people and create more opportunities for money to be spent in the community. We are not the only area being considered. They are considering other factories they already own as well. In our discussion on what the community can do to make us more attractive, the focus was on the work force. Can the community provide a group of people who will be dependable workers that show up on time? This is not an issue just faced by manufacturing, but every business. An increasing number of jobs are sitting empty as fear of Covid-19 and stimulation money allows for more flexibility in what kind of jobs they want to take. If interested in working for Lion Apparel contact: AVA CLAYTON; 606-743-3171 to learn more.
Last week I attended a meeting of Beattyville Housing and, at first, listened as a group led by Jason Coldiron and Magistrate Dean Noe came up with reasons why the Hope Station, on Hwy 11 South, originally built to be a foster care facility back in the 1970s, should be closed down. They both acknowledged Director Carla Mays, was trying to do good things, but that the station was a threat to the residents of Proctor, because she wasn’t doing a good enough job. Coldiron made an argument to move it back to Beattyville, Noe just said it had to go.
Coldiron attempted to paint a picture that about 100 calls to the Hope Station in 2020, roughly half being law enforcement and half being EMS services, was a drain on Lee County Resources. It was laughable, and I admit, I did laugh. There are homes in Lee County that we go to with that same or greater frequency. The Jail gets far more visits from EMS just for overdoses. In a cursory look at the data, and I will get into it deeper over the next couple of weeks, there has been very few overdose related events at the Hope Station, one, because some addicts knew there would be Narcan available and brought an overdose there. When there is a call in the community, whether at home, a Drs. Office, the Personal Care Home, the Prison, the Three Forks Regional Jail, or the Hope Station, EMS and law enforcement respond without judgement of prejudice.
2020 was a huge year for the expanding drub problem in our community and communities all around the world. For us, here in the states, there was a significantly larger amount of personal income for local addicts to purchase drugs thanks to the stimulus package. Some took advantage of that. Covid concerns have kept more people with criminal issues out of jail and, in some cases created more crime. This coupled with the social isolation many have had to deal with has made this year a true challenge to get through. What are the facts about Beattyville Hope Station? It is non-profit transitional shelter and offers a five-level recovery program for those seeking help. Random drug tests are conducted, and nineteen residents have been sent to rehab.
Kentucky River Community Care has been partnering with the BHS since last year and has three offices on the Hope Station Campus. KRCC staff includes: 1 Therapist, 2 CSA’s and 1 Case Manager. The KRCC staff is paid by KRCC. In addition to the KRCC staff, Carla Mays serves as the volunteer BHS Director along with one day shift volunteer and two night shift volunteers. Resident supervision is provided 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Twenty-four cameras are installed at the facility to monitor inside and out of the building. Curfew is from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am. A chore list is posted weekly and rotated among the residents. Residents can be immediately dismissed from the facility for not obeying the rules. Transportation is provided for residents to go to places they need to go and at the current time of this post, there are no residents staying at the facility who are walking on the roads. Groups and classes are provided daily, and church services and special events are provided weekly. All groups, classes and other events are mandatory and part of the five-level program.
The facility is operated on cash and non-cash donations. If anyone would like a tour of the facility or have additional questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Carla Mays @ 606-567-6522 or hopestationcm@prtcnet.org. Also, visit the Beattyville Hope Station Facebook page to see successes. Coldiron shared his victory over his battle with addiction at the meeting, because of injuries he received while serving in the National Guard, and that is commendable, but most of the people in Lee County don’t have a service related medical retirement or family they can rely on to help recover from the challenges of life. BHS is a refuge to help them. Noe, who just kept saying “We don’t want it here.” I believe fails to see the benefits of such an establishment and is focused on the wrong issue. What he should be focused on is “ We don’t want drugs here” . Unfortunately, they are, and they are all over the county. BHS is a solution to that problem.
Beattyville Hope Station should be supported by the community not condemned.
Beattyville Housing is aware of where some of the drug dens are because some of the people use rental aid programs for housing and this is what they become. These few people understand the system, and work around the monthly inspections, sometimes more often, to operate under the radar. We can address the problems impacting our county, but not by ignoring them or attacking those attempting to fix them. Instead of yelling “We want it gone!” How about, “What can we do to make it better?”
By LC Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill
