The first real snow of the season hit us Thursday afternoon and dumped about 8 inches of snow on Lee County in an eight-hour period. People, as the midday snows began, were caught out on roads that became treacherous in mere minutes and visibility dropped to yards. State and Lee County road crews plowed and salted non-stop on connecting roads and hills from early in the day till midnight, then hit it bright and early on Friday as temperatures started to rise.
By Saturday, Lee County Crews were cleaning and treating smaller county roads as rains began to fall.
More than one of us was feeling eerily reminiscent, as we remembered what happened last year when the icy weather broke and the temperatures rose with the falling rains. Luckily, the rain stopped and we did not have a repeat of flooding.
A huge thank you to the solid waste and road crews who stayed on task and got the job done in very demanding weather.
Lee County EMA and EMS personnel were on the roads providing health and comfort checks, and completed 21 runs from Thursday to Sunday on the most treacherous roads.
I know it feels like we are being challenged as a community with all this weather gymnastics, but I think it is important to remember, the County Team has met these challenges without loss of life or serious injury. Our community has been challenged, but everyone, did get home safely. That is a true blessing.
Covid has once again impacted the local work force with four testing positive late last week. All hands have shifted gears to pick up the slack.
If you would like to get involved in community, there are openings on the Jail Board, Tourism Board, Library Board, and for Constable for District 4. Let me know and I will ensure your name gets to the boards. Your voice does matter in the discussions of the direction our community is going. We have been using a product called “easy patch” to work on many of the local pot holes. So far, we have used about 25 tons and are going to get more to continue patching damaged blacktop.
We are also working with Owsley County to see if we can partner on a total patcher system to complete patches less expensively. Deputy Judge, Pamela Barrett, has worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to find ways to allow us to use Flex Funds to do more work on patching than we have been able to accomplish using contractors.
The Kentucky Legislature is in full operating mode as they decide on new voting districts for the upcoming 2022 elections, with a primary in May and a general election in November. If the bills go through, and they are expected to pass with little opposition, then Lee County will No longer be part of the 91st Representative District, with incumbent Bill Wesley (R) of Estill County, but will be part of the 89th Representative District, with incumbent Timmy Truett (R) of Jackson County, being voted for at the polls. The Counties in the 89th district include part of Laurel, Jackson, Lee, and Wolfe Counties.
If Senate Districts change, as expected, Lee County will no longer be part of Senate President Robert Stiver’s (R) 24th Senate District, but will join Leslie, Perry, Breathitt, Magoffin, Morgan, Wolfe, Powell, Estill in Senator Brandon Smith’s (R) 30th Senate District.
Every 10 years, after the Census is taken, and population shifts have occurred, district maps have to be redrawn to ensure there is nearly the same population in each district. Eastern Kentucky has shown a constant loss of bodies with Lee County loosing about 500 in population since 2010. Currently, there are about 7,300 people spread across the 211 square miles of Lee County.
Don’t forget on Thursday, January 13, at 6 p.m., the Lee County Fiscal Court will meet on the second floor of the courthouse. The meeting will be shared via zoom. If in attendance, please consider masking and social distancing to protect against the spread of Covid 19.
So far this year, 2021 challenges have continued into 2022, but so have the blessings. The county did not receive any emergency shelter or warming station calls during the soggy and icy conditions this week. Everyone appears to be alive and well to make tomorrow even better than today.
With the temperatures warming gradually this week, snow this weekend is a definite possibility. As long as we continue to take care of each other, we’ve got this Lee County.
