The Daffodils are in full bloom and the Crocuses are starting to whither. My grandfather shared a story one night on the front porch of his house, while he was talking about the garden he was going to plant later in the season. There was a bunch of purple Crocus blooms at the corner of his yard. He said the mountain people looked for the Crocus blooms, because that meant the ground was thawed enough to dig graves and that meant deceased family members who were stored in the freezing weather; often, a room in the house or an outbuilding could now be buried. There are so many things that we take for granted today, that they had to deal with just a few decades in the past. This community comes by their resilience honestly.
This week started with our First Responders on Monday racing to a serious one car accident that critically injured two and resulted in the loss of one occupant. It was a tragic reminder of just how important these professional and volunteer people are to our community. Please keep this family in your prayers and thoughts as they struggle with this tragedy. And remember the first responders who were there and pray for them. In our community’s darkest times, they are often the first rays of hope to get beyond catastrophic events in our lives.
The hiking, and climbing season has begun as these same volunteers and others from Estill, Owsley, Powell, and Wolfe Counties routinely support each other in searches for those lost in our rough terrain. Locals often have a difficult time navigating the treacherous backroads and trails. It is not surprising that many of our visitors have similar problems. These all-volunteer teams are life savers.
Last week, the Fiscal Court, in a special session, sat down to review the major road issues that continue to plague our county after a historic flood, two flash floods, and a wet and cold winter that just brutalized State and County roads. We have identified over a million dollars in damage as we use our County Road Aid, FEMA, KY Emergency Road, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Governor Discretionary, and Bridge Funding streams to address all the issues confronting the citizens of Lee County.
We have tried to apply short term fixes and focused on the most critical areas to fix roads and not critically impact the budget, but the work is proceeding too slowly, so the Fiscal Court has voted to pursue a $400,000 loan to expedite repairs on several roads we have identified and pay it off when the money we have applied for comes in from the various agencies.
The Roads and cost of major repairs to keep them open include (rounded up or down to nearest $1000) Todd’s Rd. $77,000; Evelyn Rd. $38,000; Pickering/Branson Rd. $21,000; Spencer Ridge $53,000; Norman Rd, $78,000; Mill Branch School Rd, $87,000; Decoursey Lane, $41,000; Coal Branch, $33,000; Paw Paw, $47,000; Long Shoal, $23,000; White Ash, $92,000; Burton Bend, $60,000; Blaines Branch, $170,000; Brush Creek, $17,000.
This does not include the $192,000 we have in Flex Funds from 2021 to blacktop: Bull Mountain, Fred Fox, Hogan, Proctor Hill, and Wide Creek Roads. Once our contractor finally gets here, we will get to that.
These are not the only roads we are working on, but someare roads that could be cut off if we do not complete repairs and others are roads that have been funded, but contractors haven’t gotten to. Though we haven’t made every road perfect in many instances, we have made them passable and continued to work many other emergent road issues to get people to and from work and homes accessible to first responders. The priority is to keep roads open and safe. We will continue to improve them and manage our road maintenance plan. Please be patient as we work the issues to get the funding and resources in place to keep all roads open.
If you have any questions regarding the status of your road, please feel free to contact me on Face Book email, leekyjudge@gmail.com, or by calling or visiting the court house., 606-464-4100.
Before I close, I’d like to recognize the 911 dispatchers who are so often the voice of concern at the end of the phone line when there is no one else to turn to. They are the person away from the scene that provides critical information to first responders and coordinates many of the communications between assets.
They are often the eye of calm in the storm as events race around them. We have a dedicated group of one full time person, Nancy Campbell, and seven part time people like Dispatch Coordinator Betty Sebastian, Marcia Palmer Fugate, Tiffany Roberts, Melissa Perry, Matt Stamper and Jolene Coomer who have the ability to be that eye of the storm and we are always looking for more. Currently, they are heroic in their sacrifices, since there are so few of them. If one is sick, others have to sacrifice time with their loved ones to fill in. It is not an easy job and requires computer skills, communication skills, the ability to hear and listen well, and translate that into guidance. It can be loooong! hours of boredom punctuated by moments of overwhelming challenge. And they come in when called, many times after working other jobs, or before going to jobs, at all times of the day or night, in all kinds of weather. They are there 24/7, just a phone call away.
The addresses and information doesn’t just magically appear on dispatch computer screens. Local 911 coordinator, Kyle Cook, spends numerous hours in his part time position, and also acts as a fill-in dispatcher in emergencies, updating the 911 data base to ensure existing and new addresses are correctly entered. As programs constantly change from 911, to enhanced 911, to Next Gen 911, he stays on top of the changes. And he also manages the Code Red System.
Kyle and Betty Sebastian are at the tip of the spear when it comes to ensuring we stay current and ready to meet ever changing challenges. If you see any of the 911 team, please let them know they are appreciated.
When people look at our small community, and sometimes when we look at ourselves, I believe we don’t see, or always remember, just how connected we all are. We see it in times of great tragedy, but not when things are going smoothly.
Our new challenge is the outside world that is racing toward us. You can’t watch new hubs for fast Internet going in and mountains being turned into roads and not feel that change is; not only coming, but has arrived. But like our ancestors who came here and pushed back primordial forests, and battled rivers that flooded every year, who waited for Spring to bury their loved ones, I absolutely believe, We’ve Got this Lee County.
