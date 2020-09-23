Wow! One day it is the Dog Days of Summer, then a rain shower passes through and it is full on, no transition, Fall. All around us, there are hurricanes, tornados, and even wildfires, but in Kentucky, and particularly Lee County, we have been truly blessed. In six days, the Lee County School System will be holding in person classes for the first time since early March. About a 1000 people a day will be coming together in a time where, whether we like it or not, a pandemic caused by a new virus is present. Despite all the study and effort put into understanding it over the last 10 months, there is much even the greatest scientists in the world don’t know. During this very emotional election year, the issue is made more frightening by each side as they jockey for political position. But like the hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires around us, we don’t have to be like every other community. We can, in this case, choose how we are going to deal with Covid-19. Go to the Lee County School System facebook page, website, or call 464-5000 to learn what plans the school has in place to address everyone’s concerns.
In light of our relaxing social distancing to such a level, I would ask those who are having social gatherings like weddings, baby showers, birthday parties to consider there is now a significant chance of this spreading, especially if we don’t follow the suggested limit of 10 per gathering, and relax on social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing.
As of Monday, September 21, Lee County has had 15 positive cases, 1 probable case, and 12 have recovered. As far as I can determine, only one has required hospital treatment. We continue to be one of the lowest counties in terms of infection rate. This didn’t happen because of any laws or shaming. It happened because a large part of the community practices great hygiene and takes reasonable precautions. Let’s not relax that. We can continue to control our numbers, but we must remain vigilant and continue to live in a world where this virus is still throwing surprises at us.
On October 01 at 6 pm, at the Happy Top Pavilion, there will be a meeting of the Lee County Public Service Corporation to determine the course of our future partnership with the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky.
For those who don’t know, the Lee County Public Service Corporation (LPSC) is the Lee County Fiscal Court under another name, created for legal purposes, in essence, to manage long term contracts like bonds. This is the first meeting in years, because the LPSC is the owner of the property that is now the Lee County Recreation Center. In the last two Fiscal Court audits conducted by the State, (2017, 2018) the County was cited for failing to enforce a contract the County had with the Kentucky Mountain Mission of Eastern Kentucky (KMMEK) to rent the building. After taking office in 2019, I spoke with representatives of the KMMEK and asked that they pay rent in accordance with the agreed upon contract, but they refused and built a coalition of three magistrates to block the attempt. I have asked the County Attorney to look into the potential that the Lee County Fiscal Court has violated Kentucky Statutes and also filed a complaint with the IRS regarding the business practices of the KMMEK as a nonprofit that self identifies as “An organization that normally receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or from the general public” . My specific concerns are: 1. There is a contract in place that both parties agreed to, but it is not being honored and three magistrates will not support enforcement. 2. As a nonprofit, when asked, the KMMEK is required by law to grant access to its governing documents, conflict of interest policy, and financial statements for the year- which they have not done despite numerous requests.
Here is my recap of issues thus far, it appears to me, even though KMMEK as part of their ministry has done great things for the community, they are not identifying themselves to the IRS as a church or ministry.
The Lee County Recreation Center is open to the public and charges market rates for use of the Bowling Alley, Hunt Brother’s Pizza Business, a Climbing Wall, and a Fitness Center, and this appears is in competition with commercial businesses.
The Lee County Fiscal Court entered a lease with KMMEK on January 12, 2004 for 50 years. The agreement reflects that from 2004-2007, KMMEK didn’t owe rent. From 2007-2013, the rent was scheduled to be $300 a month. From 2014- 2024, the rent is to be $500 a month. According to comments by Rev. Owens, director of KMMEK, a verbal agreement was made between he and Steve Mays (Judge Executive 2006-2018) to grant a lease of 1 dollar a year for 99 years. To date not rent has been paid. And as part of the same unwritten pact between KMMEK and LCPSC, Lee County stopped the collection of monthly fees for solid waste removal for the Recreation Center and Youth Haven, the camp operated by KMMEK.
When KMMEK was asked for access to governing documents, conflict of interest policy, and financial statements, access was not granted, but a snapshot of the operation of the Lee County Recreation Center was provided by the KMMEK accountant.
Reviewing this snapshot and form IRS 990s from 2015-2018, there appears to be discrepancies in reporting to either the IRS or the Lee County Fiscal Court.
According to IRS form 990s, KMMEK net assets grew from 1.168 to 2.106 million dollars between 2014 and 2018.
On the form 990s there is no amount for money or services reported for government contributions in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018. In fact, there is no report of any tax payer money, “government money” being used in the funding of the Recreation Center being reported to the IRS even though KMMEK reports to the IRS as “An organization that normally receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or from the general public”. KMMEK does not identify itself as a “church, convention of churches, or association of churches”.
Lee County Pays $1,508 annually for $1.07 million worth insurance on the building housing the Recreation Center. Between 2007 and 2019 KMMEK has had free use of a building that is currently valued at over 1 million dollars and has had free solid waste removal at the Recreation Center and Camp Retreat from 2012 to 2019.
Lee County provided $25,000 toward the purchase and installation of a multi-lane bowling alley in 2007, $15,000 toward the purchase and installation of heating and cooling system in 2007, $19,835.79 toward renovation of bathrooms 2012, $20,623.93, for expansion to add climbing wall 2018, $23, 319, for storm damage to the Recreation Center, 2017.
Now, this issue is hot for the County because the Fiscal Court hasn’t been doing their job for years, and now, when trying to do the job, there is no support from three members of the Fiscal Court to collect $500 a month, $6,000 a year, from a community partner that signed an agreement. It is up to the community to let the magistrates know how you feel. At our last discussion, the members of the court who wanted to charge rent were in the minority. I propose two paths forward. Either negotiate a new contract that is to be reviewed annually, with access granted to KMMEK financial records, for the agreed $500 a month, or sell the property to the KMMEK for fair market value. The court will decide on October 01 the best path forward. The community has a right and responsibility to tell them what you desire as the best path forward. How do you want the magistrates to vote?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.