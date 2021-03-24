Well, three full weeks have gone since the water receded from the flood plains of Lee County and went back into the river banks. Mountains of sand and debris, including livestock washed from local farms, still requires cleaning up. Interesting that we are still getting reports of damage, but so far, we estimate 81 businesses were majorly impacted by the flood and 50 home were either unrecoverable or severely damaged by the floods. We have pledges of well of over $100,000 to both the Lee County Recovery Fund set up by the Local Kiwanis Club and the Downtown Beattyville Alliance, Business Recovery Fund. Each fund received $25,000 already from Tracy Farmer, who grew up locally and went on to gain wealth in oil, agriculture and other fields. Other pledges are still coming in along with several fund raisers scheduled over the next few weeks.
I hesitate to thank the many groups who have shown up since our community was devastated by the flood for fear of missing someone. I believe EMA Director Jon Allen and EMA Deputy Pastor Brian Kendrick have done a remarkable job of ensuring these volunteer groups were gainfully employed helping many recover, but each day I hear of groups, many working with local churches, who weren’t checking into our Volunteers Assisting in Disasters program, but please accept my very inadequate but heartfelt thanks for your efforts and support to recover from this natural disaster. In a world where the things that make us different are often the focus, and support reasons to treat each other with suspicion and distrust, it is wonderful to see such open giving and effort simply because someone is in need. You are a living testimony to all the good that resides in our inspired souls. Thank you for all you have done physically and spiritually for those in need.
Everyone should be getting their stimulus checks soon and the County expects to get about 1.3 Million in stimulus money. Kentucky will also receive about 2.4 Billion (with a B) for programs. Boy, that sounds like a lot of money, and it is. But we have to treat this like it is a one-shot deal. What we spend it on shouldn’t create more programs that we have to support after the money is gone, but programs that can create more revenue and support themselves or offset general fund money to support existing programs. In the past, we watched coal severance money drying up and still bought things that added to the tax burden. This influx of funding can move us forward as families with the extra income and as a community with extra income, if we move forward with a plan.
The Red Cross is in town and has spoken with many of those displaced by the flooding from their homes. If you haven’t spoken with them, give the Courthouse a call, 606-464-4100 and we will put you in touch with them.
President Biden still has not declared the flood or recent Ice storms as a Federal Emergency in Kentucky, despite urgings from Governor Beshear, Senators McConnell, and Paul, and Congressman Rogers. Until that happens…….if it happens……..we must work together to move forward without FEMA. We cannot wait for FEMA. They MAY NOT be coming to our aid. Watch the Lee County Government Facebook page for regular updates on programs available to home owners and small business owners. One program will provide grants of $5,000 for small businesses that qualify. You can learn more at https://cedik.ca.uky.edu/. You can also find this link on the Lee County Government Face Book page with more information. Regarding the spread of Covid-19, Lee County was in the green with no incidents of Covid for several days, but we are moving up again in the yellow with an incidence rate of 9.6 for the last three days. Vaccines can be signed up for by everyone at the Health Dept, Juniper Health and Walgreens for those who choose that path, one I recommend. My thoughts are, that there is risk in getting the vaccine, no argument, but there is also risk in not getting it and having full blown Covid-19.
Just got word the Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Carpenter and Milwright Union has donated a stove to replace the stove lost in the flood at the Lee County Senior Center. Many thanks to them for some of the most vulnerable in our community.I know we are in the hard part of this transition. It just seems like things are going way to slow, but many in our community and outside it are working to help as many as possible, as they have always done.
There are many stories of sacrifice and great challenge that will be faced by many. For some it will be a new challenge, for others a continuation of many challenges. It is important we remember, that the goal is to provide as much transparency as possible and spread the wealth as much as possible to help those most impacted. We must fight our natural tendencies to judge, our natural tendencies to hold what we’ve got and improve our personal situation, our natural tendencies to vent our frustration on others. We did this when the waters were rising. We have to continue that now that we are in the long, boring, frustrating process of rebuilding. Our ancestors worked through their differences time and time again. We can do the same thing. I say this with a heart inspired by the daily sacrifices I witness from so very many of you as we help each other through the challenges. We’ve got this Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.