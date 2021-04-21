“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke, an Irish Statesman said that way back int the 1700s. It recalls, for me, pictures of communities afire and lawless groups preying on the weak without consequence, in essence, a hell on earth.
Of course, that is the final stage of good men not taking action. There is another one that rings a similar tone that goes: “First of all, they came to take the gypsies and I was happy because they pilfered. Then they came to take the Jews and I said nothing, because they were unpleasant to me. Then they came to take homosexuals, and I was relieved, because they were annoying me. Then they came to take the Communists, and I said nothing because I was not a Communist. One day they came to take me, and there was nobody left to protest.” This was from Playwright Bertolt Brecht” in the 1950s.
Both offer warnings that good men (and women) often wait until it is too late to start to work as a community to confront the elements destroying their communities. Now, using the word “evil” makes the battle one of darkness and light, angels against devils, white hats against black hats, well you get the drift. But what if we changed the word from “triumph of evil” to “guarantee of failure”.
This means we all can be good men/women, but we all must collectively do something. Some can’t sit back and let other “good men/women” do things, because this allows their special interests to hold sway. We assume all are good and agree all will operate under the same rules, and go into discussions assuming we are working with other good people to address issues holding our community back and collectively make plans for the future.
Working together is not easy. It requires dealing with misunderstandings, sometimes being on the winning side and sometimes being on the losing side of a point and still being able to work for the common good. It means making mistakes and shifting directions. It means addressing the real issues in front of all of us and adapting to a world changing at a faster rate than any time in history. For our community to grow, the good people cannot wait for the erosion of safety, security, and services to impact them, before acting. Both Burke and Brecht sayings warned us about waiting and the results.
Over the weekend I put out a table showing Real Estate tax rates and revenue for our local taxing boards over the last few years. It is available on the Lee County Kentucky Government Face Book page and I will gladly provide a copy if you would like one either by electronic request to leekyjudge@gmail.com or to be picked up at the Judge Executive Office.
In essence, it shows how much all the taxing boards of Lee County received since 2017 and the changing tax rates. This information is a starting point to discuss why taxes are going up or down and how this impacts the services provided by Local government, which include: facility and road maintenance, 911 maintenance and dispatching, law enforcement, licensing services, ambulance service, solid waste, and support for volunteer firefighting and search and rescue services.
It also shows that Soil Conservation, Library, Health Dept., Extension Service, and School Boards use tax dollars for their programs that has nothing to do with the County Government.
Beattyville residents, on top of paying the taxes, pay an addition tax for police, and solid waste along with Sewage and Water plant operation and maintenance that both operate beyond the City Limits. I bring issues like this up, because it is important that the discussion we have about the future are ones based on understanding funding and spending and the realities of the opportunities in front of us along with the limitations.
The limitations over the next few months will be significantly less as huge influxes of money come into the area because of the Rescue Act. Our community will have to decide what is most important to spend the money on. Those having fault with any change or programs or service are quick to respond and often loud when discussing issues. It is important we have voices to discuss the positives as well, because the answer to find consensus to move forward rests somewhere in the middle of these divergent views.
One of the other issues I am very concerned about is our work force. I have spoken with many work program directors in the region, along with looking at national reports on the work force as we come out of the pandemic, and a huge problem right now is that millions of jobs are sitting empty as workers, due to fear of Covid, or other reasons, are not returning to manufacturing jobs.
This is understandable, but a lack of workers may force more businesses to close. It’s interesting that there has been a huge jump to the tune of approximately 40% of those looking for virtual jobs. Though there are many entry level virtual jobs still available, more experienced positions are at record employment rates. This is not the case with many manufacturing jobs.
I am excited about the potential boost in local employment if the uniform factory returns and the fiscal court will work to ensure we can move things in that direction, but I also worry as other companies like Hitachi in Berea and Lykes in Chavies advertise for scores of workers, this will dilute the work force seeking employment. I will celebrate every job a Lee Countian gets wherever it is based, but I would love to see industry here, employing locally, and the workers spending locally.
I hope my work force concerns are completely unfounded and the call for workers receives an overwhelming response. Please put the word out to contact Ava Clayton at Lion Uniform, 606-743-3171 if interested in working at a Beattyville plant.
These are incredibly challenging but exciting times in Lee County. The community has more access to being engaged than any time in the recent past thanks to the internet and willingness to welcome all to be part of the future plans. There are still positions open on the Ethics Commission, and Tax review board (this one pays for you to participate). Please join the discussion. Too all the Good people of the community, now is our time. I believe this with all my heart. We’ve got this Lee County!
