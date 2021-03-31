This time last month we were just recovering from an ice storm where hundreds of trees were being cleared from roads, power and phone lines, and property. Electricity was still out in many parts of the county after a week of living off the grid for many more. Beattyville Water was working on fixing lines that broke because of the cold and bring water pressure back up and filling tanks in parts of the County. The weather had warmed up. A little sun shown through and then it started raining. Our sigh of relief was short lived as it became apparent over the weekend that the rain was not going to stop and we had our historic flood.
For many, the past is past and it’s time to move on. I am kind of like that. It’s a crisp, clear, almost Spring day and all is right with the world, except of course we are still jury rigging he electricity at the court house to make things work and the cost to repair and prevent this kind of issue with flooding in the future will cost the County several hundred thousand dollars. I imagine there are small business owners and home owners who are dealing with the same issues, but don’t have revenue coming in and are even more worried than I am. I truly wish there was more that could be done immediately, along with many other community members and people who just care from around the Commonwealth and Nation, and we are working daily to better understand each issue and spread the help to as many as possible.
The Downtown Beattyville Alliance has met and has come up with a form requesting funding for small businesses impacted by flooding. They can be picked up at the Farmer’s Market across from Apple Mart.
The Kiwanis are meeting Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to come up with a way to distribute money to home owners impacted by the flood. Both programs, with continuing fund raisers, will inject hundreds of thousands more dollars into the community to help those impacted.
We are still waiting for President Biden to declare the Flood a disaster and allow FEMA to provide funding for Individual Assistance for home owners and Public Assistance for nonprofit and government agencies. Many are asking me if they will get $35,000 if they were impacted by the flood and FEMA pays. The answer is no. That’s not how it works. Simply put, the maximum they will pay, if you lost everything, and the value is $35,000 or greater as determined by them, you will get the money. Speaking to a FEMA representative a few weeks ago, the average people get is around $3,000.
I spoke with the Director of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky yesterday and she said that 15 Lee County Small Businesses had been approved for $5,000 grants. If you are a small business owner who hasn’t applied for one of these grants, you can apply at, https://www.appalachianky.org/flood. Senator McConnell also spoke with E KY County Judge, Executives and EMA Directors in Hazard about the impact of the ice storm followed by flooding on all the communities. He headed back to Washington with an even better understanding of the issues as he continues, along with other officials in the state and federal government to encourage President Biden to declare both of these events as emergencies for Kentucky.
One issue I am floating with the city, magistrates and school district, primarily because Beattyville Elementary was very minimally impacted by the recent flood, is that we should form an economic development board and go in together to get control of the empty school building, take the burden of insuring and maintaining it off the hands of the school district. The office is working with Kentucky River Area Development District to get a 1.5 million dollar grant to create retail spaces and apartments in the building. This will help keep more businesses or attract more to the community and provide for some badly needed housing that doesn’t have age or finance limitations on it, which is needed in our community. To get the grant, It is hoped that we can build a coalition to pay for an engineering firm to do architectural and engineering drawings of the space for around $12,000 to help us build the grant application. If you think this is a direction we should go, please let your magistrate, and, if in the city, Council Member know.
I see this as a way to bring more disposable income into Beattyville, more affordable housing for younger, economically secure families, and concentrate the tourism based transient population in the Beattyville area more. Currently, the most popular areas are around Bald Rock and Miller’s Fork for climbers, along Hwy 1036 for people at the ATV parks. With the natural attraction of the forks of the Kentucky River forming the Kentucky River at Beattyville and two full pools of the Kentucky River in the County, the opportunity to add water-based tourism and attract the other currently visiting tourism elements to concentrate in one segment of the community seems to offer an opportunity to minimize current concerns with the rapid growth of visitors to the area and impact on home owner quality of life.
We have not received the roughly 1.3 million dollars in County Covid money yet. We continue to try and get $400,000 from FEMA events that occurred in 2015, and are working to get Kentucky Transoportaion Cabinet, Discretionary and Flex-Funds into the community to resurface currently blacktopped roads and add black topped roads to the inventory.
I still haven’t heard from any community members who desire to serve on the Real Estate Assessment Review Board ( a position that pays for your time), One position is open. No one has applied for the Ethics Commission either, there are three positions open (these are not compensated positions). If interested, please contact the Judge Executive office at 606-464-4100 or leekyjudge@gmail.com.
We need more community involvement in government to drive the train forward. Complaints are what we frequently hear most. What we need more of is people who want to work with government and learn the issues to execute a plan to move our community into the future. I have seen more people step up in the last month to fix the problems, if we had the same drive to plan for the future, there is nothing that could stop us from growing as a County, Region, State or Nation. We have to create a common vision, fuss, fight, get mad and get over it to work together. We know how too, because we do it when we have to. If we do that to build the future we want, everyone will be able to say with confidence and pride. We’ve got this Lee County.
