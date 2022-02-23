Well, the days are definitely getting longer and each day I watch the sun rising farther and farther to the left from my back window as yo-yo temperature shifts rise and drop 30 degrees every few hours. The end of February is just around the corner and our one-year anniversary of a historic flood is only a few days away. And I have to be honest, predictions of rain potentially falling 5 inches and hour over the next few days just keeps me up at night. Make no mistake, I am not the only one thinking about it, EMA Director, Jon Allen, Road Supervisor, Kevin McIntosh, and the volunteer fire and safety personnel are revisiting lessons learned from last year and hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. There may be many things our community lacks, but we do not lack a corps of volunteers, first responders and county employees that are always there. We may disagree on many things, but when the call goes out for help, engines roar, lights start flashing and everyone becomes a good neighbor.
Last night the Lee County Lady Kats and Owsley County Lady Owls kicked off the 56th District Tournament at Lee County Middle High School. I’m not going to lie, I was, like all Lee County fans, hoping the young women would find some magic combination to change the lop-sided outcomes of the previous two games this season, but alas, it was not to be the case.
The Lady Owls showed all why they are the 56th District regular season champions and started the game with numerous three-point scores as they advanced to the championship round against the Lady Pirates who ended the Lady Engineers season in the second game last night.
I know nothing beats the thrill of victory, but I would like to thank the young ladies for their effort and heart In a season where the losses outweighed the victories, but some moments truly shined as you continue to grow as a team. Old and young, in the gym and listening or watching at home, celebrate and cry with you. In every game you bring happiness and pride to your community by giving your all every night. Thank you, and I look forward to watching you next year.
The freezing and thawing have done a real number on many of our local roads and we are addressing pot holes as quickly as possible. We have spent over $5,000 on just the patching material. This in conjunction with the snow weighing down trees and high winds then knocking them down. Road crews, Solid Waste and Volunteers have kept chain saws screaming to keep roads clear and passable. Please keep reporting road problems to the Judge’s office with phone calls, and with messages on Face Book. With nearly 250 miles of road to cover, we can get focused on emergent issues and fail to see less serious ones……until they become serious issues.
We do need your help. Please be patient as we wrestle with the challenges weather has put on everyone’s road. Our ultimate goal is to get everyone’s road, but it is imperative that roads where First Responders and School Busses travel get priority treatment.
Another bit of good news hit the office this week. In our bidding process to get a tank to store road oil, we only had one bidder, and the tank was going to cost us over $60,000. Well, the company that we have built a good relationship with in Indiana have a tank they had to reclaim, and after refurbishing has offered it to us for about ½ price. With the partnership we have forged with Owsley County and this tank at half price, our initial capital outlay to patch roads went from over $130,000 to about $40,000 and will help two counties.
As the legislative season begins to wind down, a bill I asked the community to write to legislators and urge them to vote NO on was House Bill 296, which changed the management of Emergency Management Services and put it under control of a cabinet in Frankfort. That bill was pulled and reworked. It has come back with some improvements as House Bill 505. I have reached out to fellow judges, EMS directors, EMS medical staff, EMS personnel, Kentucky County Judge Executive Association, Kentucky Community and Technical College staff, and Kentucky Association of County Officials to get a better understanding of the impact on local EMS services.
Though I see some good changes like the elimination of services to get Certificates of Need to serve an area and have heard positive and negative points from all the people I have contacted, the overall “feel” is to create an agency in Frankfort to solve problems hospitals and personal care homes are having with ambulance services responding to their need to get patients to hospitals or out of beds by getting more state control of EMS services. Instead of setting up their own ambulance service or developing relationships with other transportation agencies, they want to change EMS. I have not seen how any of this helps communities with the many issues we continue to have in getting adequate funding for EMS services.
As of right now, I see this bill as being a threat to improving and existing community-based EMS services. I ask that you contact Senator Stivers and Representative Wesley and ask them to vote No on this version as well. If you haven’t considered joining the local Chamber of Commerce that meets for lunch the third Monday of each month, I ask that you consider doing so. It’s $25 a year for an individual membership and is an atmosphere where issues are discussed in a more relaxed manner that impact the community. There are many new issues impacting Lee County now as more people move to the area and more people buy investment property in the area or property for seasonal homes.
Roads are widening and Internet is spreading across the county. Even sitting in the courthouse, it is difficult to keep track of the change that is racing toward us, but it is imperative that we have a vision as a community for the future. A vision that attracts new people, one that creates opportunities for those who want to stay and maintains resources to help the most vulnerable. We have done this in the past and we can adapt and do it yet again. As long as we keep talking with each other instead of at or about each other, we’ve got this Lee County.
