WHAT A WEEK! As of the writing of this column, we still have 161 Lee Countians without power according to Jackson Electrical Cooperative. The power company crews have been on the roads at all times of the day and night and continue to track down breaks and blown transformers. I have been assured they will get power back as quickly as they safely can do so. If you are still without power and need assistance call 606-464-5030 and one of the Heath and Comfort teams, manned by a hardy corps of incredible volunteers will respond. Volunteers for the Sheriff’s Dept, Fire Stations, and workers from Emergency Management, 911, the State and County Road Depts, EMS, and Solid Waste have stayed hard at it since the winter storm dumped Ice and snow, and uprooted hundreds of trees to block roads and tear down phone and power lines. Over all, the response community wide has been incredible. We weren’t perfect, and we will review our actions to improve more on what we can do better, but I have watched in awe as teams answered the call and dug out their neighbors. There were many long days and nights and I never heard a complaint from those who came in.
On the Covid front, we are now in the Orange zone as we fell below 25 active cases. Most of Kentucky is now seeing a decrease in the number of infections and the Covid Vaccine continues to be made available. You can get on a list with the Kentucky River Health District at 606-439-2361. Other Assets in the Kentucky River Areas Development District are: Whitesburg ARH Hospital - call 855-274-2273, Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital - call 855-274-2273, Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center - call 855-274-2273, Breathitt County Health Department – 606-666-5274, Nearby assets are: Walmart Store #719, 820 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY – sign up at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302, Estill County Health Department – 606-723-5181, Powell County Health Department – 606-663-4360.
The weather and isolation brought on by Covid-19 has created a perfect storm of challenge for some of our community struggling with addiction. The Lee County Drug Task Force made up of law enforcement, EMS, EMA, Health Dept., Local Hospitals, Elected Officials, UNITE and Nonprofit Agencies has been hard at work finding new and different methods to address the decades old problem. In 2020, the Health Dept. gave out over three hundred doses of “NARCAN” to any member of the community that attended training and wanted to be prepared to deal with an overdose. NARCAN is an agent that is given via a nose spray to shock the heart awake after someone overdoses. EMS personnel called to a scene had to use NARCAN to revive patients 39 times in 2020. We have no data on how many times other agencies or individuals used NARCAN to revive a friend or family member. An evaluation of Coroner reports by the task force has discovered 10 cases in 2020 that Meth Amphetamine and Fentanyl were present in toxicity reports. The team continues to work diligently with recovery centers and medical professionals to find treatment and assistance programs to help those who want to escape the slavery of addiction and bring them back to be contributing member of the community.
We continue to work on programs to bring more businesses to the area. Economic Director, Scott Jackson, has given several tours to people looking at Beattyville Elementary, the Uniform Factory, and other empty buildings in the community. We have had a steady stream of interested parties come into the area, but haven’t found the right mix yet, but we will continue to work the issue.
There are four open positions on two boards that anyone in the community is eligible to be on: The first is the tax assessment review board: We need a person who has some experience with property and taxes to review any challenges to the PVAs assessments that periodically come up. It is a compensated position that will require a few days each year for training, review of any challenges, and to adjudicate resolutions. The second is the newly formed Ethics Commission. Three Community Members are needed to review the actions of elected officials and taxing authorities to determine if they are behaving in accordance with Kentucky statutes. The positions are unpaid, but they provide a valuable watch dog organization to ensure ethical actions by tax collecting authorities in Lee County. Call 464-4100 if interested.
The Animal Control Officer has taken several feral cats to the Estill County Animal Shelter who passed away. The shelter completed autopsies and said they passed away from panleukopenia, a highly contagious parvovirus found in cats. Before you bring any feral cats into your home, it would be wise to have them checked by a veterinarian. There is a vaccination for this disease and it would be wise to have your family felines vaccinated, just in case. None of our issues in Lee County, lack of internet, lack of jobs, opioid addiction, crumbling infrastructure are easy fixes. If they were, the problems would be solved. None just sprang up yesterday, but have been growing issues for decades. It will take time to fix them as well. What we were doing in the past was not giving us the results we wanted. Do we have to throw out programs and start fresh? I don’t think so in most cases. I believe we just need to change how we measure success in the programs and as a community. We need to constantly examine results and weigh them against cost. I see a great number of hard-working people trapped by measurements of success that have little to do with solving the problems we face. I believe everything is reparable. The key is talking to each other, not about each other.
Let me make a suggestion. And I sometimes forget this in my discussions. We are not at war with each other to fix the problems. We are at war with the problems. Our discussions are going to be tense and we will have to revisit them again and again with information and data. We have to accept things change and we might have to change course. I do believe we have what it takes as a community to work our way through the issues to create the community we want for ourselves and future generations. We’ve got this Lee County.
