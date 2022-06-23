Heat wave followed by gentle, cool weekend followed by heat wave. Don’t like the weather? Wait! It will change. Some good news. FEMA has come through with about $500,000 in money we have been using to work on roads. This is not just a huge amount of new money for the budget. It is money we knew was owed to us that was already put into the new budget. We continue on an even keel and can keep paying the bills. There is still money owed us which we will continue to ask about.
Last week, the Fiscal Court met in special session to complete the second reading and approve the Budget for FY2023, which begins on July 01. The motion to approve the budget passed without objection. The Fiscal Court also voted to approve Treasurer, Pearl Spencer, deleting items off the Capital Assets account list. Over the years, items are lost, destroyed, or sold via authorized methods and the list needs updating. The Court also approved a new lease on a Grader and Back Hoe for five years. The lease option ensures we have well maintained and current equipment for the road crews to use as they maintain the 242 miles of county road with a minimal work force.
Residents of Kings Way Rd. have asked that their .3 of a mile road be taken off the County Road Maintenance List, removing it from public access. A notice is in this week’s Beattyville Enterprise and it will be posted at the entrance of the road. Once all notifications have been published and posted, the Fiscal Court will vote on whether or not to allow it to become a private drive.
Recently I was voted by the EKCEP Board to be the vice chair and am participating in an ad hoc committee to help focus Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program on being more responsive to the needs of workers and businesses in our region.
For those who don’t know, since 1968, The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP) has administered Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs in 23 mountain counties and also manages the Kentucky Career Center JobSight network of workforce centers, which provides access to more than a dozen programs and services for jobseekers and employers under one roof.
If you have any ideas how they can help, please let me know by contacting me via phone 606-464-4100, facebook, leecountykygovernment, or via email leekyjudge@gmail.com. Your input will go straight to the board and guide the actions of EKCEP for the future.
There have been several folks who have resigned from local boards and I am looking for community members to fill positions on the Ethics Commission and Kentucky River Areas Development District Board. Please let me know if you are interested.
A big thank you to Jon Allen, local law enforcement, and volunteer firefighters. Saturday night around 10 p.m., a truck ran off Coal Branch and dumped asphalt into the creek. First Responders were on-scene and took action to contain the spill. They contacted Eco-Tech, our contracted clean up specialist, who came to clean up the spill. They wrapped up operations by 4 a.m. As these stalwart volunteers have consistently demonstrated to us for years, when the tone drops, they respond.
Finally, well done to the Downton Beattyville Alliance, Beattyville City Council, Tourism Director, Dedra Brandenburg, and Mainstreet Manager, Teresa Mays. From all reports, the Bourbon and Moonshine Festival was a success financially, and socially for all. A day of fun and celebration was had without incident.
