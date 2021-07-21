Warm weather seems to have cooled a bit and the rain keeps coming, but luckily there is time to allow for the creeks and rivers to drop.
If you haven’t heard Covid-19 has started to increase again. Lee County has had new cases reported and is no longer in the green, but has moved up to condition yellow. This is not a reason to get upset, but because of our low vaccination rate, and the presence in the state of the Delta variant, which is even more infectious than the previous variant, and the fact that vaccinated people are contracting Covid, has led Governor Beshear to RECOMMEND people to wear masks again in enclosed spaces and in businesses where we are close and there is talking.
I recommend getting vaccinated if you aren’t, and can safely do so. The impact, even if you catch Covid, by all studies, appears to be far less than if you have no immunity in your system. I also recommend mask wearing in enclosed spaces where social distancing isn’t possible. We are all adults and can make the decisions for ourselves.
Late last week, the Road Dept. responding to requests from community members to clear away brush from the Happy Top Trail, began work by cutting back branches with a bush hog on an arm. Before clean up could be finished, community members were reporting the trail had been destroyed and rare flora was being disturbed.
After discussion with a few concerned citizens, we stopped the work on the trail to allow them the opportunity to come up with a plan on how the trail can be maintained for safety and to minimize impact on delicate plant life and keep it from being washed off the mountain. A group has been formed and will propose a plan to my office next week on how to move forward.
Community action is something I encourage and am thrilled to see. Citizen groups that care about issues like the trail provide valuable insight and resources to help maintain the ecosystem, because without them, the trail is just another job for county workers to accomplish, along with the splash park, 248 miles of road, four community parks, horse/little league park, emptying 3,000 trash cans, and dealing with emergencies while trying to keep taxes down. We do it as quickly as possible.
It is important that we keep talking to each other and expressing our concerns, but it is also important that we continue with programs once we start them. If we as a community are going to grow together, it is important that we continue to stay on a n agreed upon course, deal with the uncomfortable times we disagree to reach consensus, and move forward together. If we continue to work through the disagreements as we face a world that is racing toward us faster than any time in history, I can say with complete confidence, We’ve got this Lee County.
