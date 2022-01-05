Well last week, as the smoke from the New Year Fireworks settled to the ground, we saw the weather become very August like with thunder storms, heavy rains, and flooding, particularly in our neighboring counties of Owsley and Breathitt, then revert back to icy January overnight. A dusting of snow now promises to become a few inches of snow by the end of the week.
The Road crews have been working road breaks locally and in neighboring counties to get throughfares open, and have still gotten the trucks ready to plow and salt the roads.
2022 came in with as much drama as 2021 did.
This morning local volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer blaze in the Family Dollar Store parking lot. No one was hurt and the trailer has been unoccupied since the March 2021 flood where it became almost completely submerged.
As a reminder, and please note this change, the Lee County January Meeting of the Fiscal Court is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Lee County Courthouse. Thursday, January the 13th.
As of now, there are some board appointments that have to be addressed, possibly revisiting the paper of record issue, and some possible equipment transfers to discuss, but I am sure the list will grow. We will stream them and soon PRTC will come to stream them for us, once Covid dies down a little.
It is time again to look at and approve the Sheriff’s budget as well. In 2021, we anticipated his fees, which he gives to the Fiscal Court to help manage in an arrangement called “fee pooling” would be around $198,000.
At the end of December, 2021 We fell short of the budgeted amount and only collected $128,495, with late collections still possible. But actual operating expenditures for the Sheriff Department were, around $100,000 including the Fringe payroll benefits for employees (around $55000), and insurance on vehicles (around $10,000) the total expenditure was $165,274.23. The most significant reduction in expenses from 2020 to 2021 was in overtime.
The single largest expenses for the Sheriff’s Department other than Salaries, is Gas, with a budget of $20,000 per year, and Repairs to vehicles, budgeted $12,000 and had to add $5,000 this year. This has been an incredible improvement in budget management.
One of the areas we constantly address in Kentucky and particularly in Eastern Kentucky, because we are so close, is dealing with substance abuse. Lee County is very active on a regional drug task force of 21 counties that links hospitals, treatment programs and first responders to try to find better ways to track, anticipate and recover as many as possible from the yoke of substance abuse. Because we are truly trying to get a handle on the problem, and diligently report all incidents, In 2001, there were 3692 overdoses, 135 fatalities, and Naloxone was used 3086 times by EMS personnel to treat overdose in the 21 county area. In Lee County, we had 72 overdose cases with EMS response, 6 fatalities, and EMS used Naloxone 56 times to bring people back.
Unfortunately, as Governor Beshear has been telling us, we are in a resurging Covid spike with record numbers of Cases reported. 0ver 29,000 cases were recorded last week. It appears this is the highly infectious Omicron variant. And the CDC has again come up with many new suggestions on how to combat the variant which were dropped on Health Departments this week and the Kentucky Health Cabinet is working with Health Agencies, like the Kentucky River Health District, to try the minimize the confusion of the constant changes. You can always check their facebook page for updates.
As history has shown, there are no guarantees vaccines will save us, but it also shows us, those vaccinated, by a huge number, are not getting as sick or dying in as large a number. Always remember to mask and wash hands and socially isolate if you feel ill at all.
I know it can be confusing, but we are further down this path than we were when we started. We now have FDA approved treatments on top of vaccines to treat this disease. It is ever rapidly becoming an annoyance we have to address, and not a crisis.
As weather gets colder, we anticipate there will be an increasing number of homeless in distress. We are looking to partner with local churches and nonprofits to see if there are options to help those who are less fortunate and able to help themselves. Please contact my office with any ideas, facilities available, or suggested options.
If you know of anyone in distress, please have them consider, this might be the time to consider rehabilitation. There has never been an easier time to get people in treatment and out of the weather.
So far, we have hit the deck plates running (an old navy saying) into 2022. We hope for the best are continue to be prepared for the worst. As we have always done, we will overcome any adversity. We’ve got this Lee County.
