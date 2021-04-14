April Showers bring May flowers. Well, we’ve had some heavy showers over the month, probably not a bad thing after the dry spell that spawned several fires in a single day. Just as a reminder, there is not burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day within 150 feet of wooded areas during fire seasons. Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season: Feb. 15 - April 30. Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season: Oct. 1 - Dec. 15. Please, always pay attention to wind and keep an eye on any fire set.
The last Fiscal Court Meeting on April 08 started with a discussion on the Hope Station. I can understand everyone’s frustration with people walking the roads, substance abuse, and crime, but the efforts of the Hope Station to help, isn’t creating the problem. It isn’t even concentrating the problem. There are many houses and congregating points across the county that provide shelter for those who are struggling with substance abuse. Thanks to influx of Covid Relief money, there is greater amount of funding for those struggling, to spend on their addictions. The problem has grown worse dramatically due to the pandemic. This coupled with law enforcement being overwhelmed creates a perfect storm for interactions between the public and those struggling with addiction. I believe the focus should be on dealing with those breaking the law, not those trying to help people recover. I receive the same number of calls about people released from the jail, knocking on doors at 2 a.m. walking home in other parts of the county and there are reports of tent communities of homeless in other areas as well.
We are moving forward on applying for a grant to convert Beattyville Elementary into apartments or a mix of apartments/retail spaces. And work continues on getting a design and the new power panels and put in above the flood plain in the Courthouse.
After Magistrate Dean Noe brought up that the EMA Director and Road Supervisor should be monetarily compensated for their efforts during the recent ice storms and flooding, a majority of magistrates felt the EMA Director and Road Supervisor should determine how much they feel they need as compensation. My contention is that they are salaried employees who have the opportunity to use compensating time to offset time on the job, and we should consider definitely consider their unmatched contributions to county efforts when we set their wages in July for the next year within-the context of the work that every county employee contributes over the course of a year.
We have found that the county can make additional payment due to extreme circumstances, and I am waiting to see how much they feel is adequate compensation.
This is an incredibly dynamic time right now. There is money out there to help build communities, so much in fact, that it is difficult to try and capture it. With the help of the Kentucky River Areas Development District and ladies in the office, who spend a huge amount of time identifying and, following up on grants and providing critical information to grant providers, from multitudes of state, federal and private agencies, we are all working to ensure Lee County has a place at as many tables as we can identify.
If you haven’t been following population movement, and I only do it at 3 a.m. when I can’t sleep; which is often, then you can see greater numbers of people are moving out of urban centers than any time in recent history. Urban areas have been seriously hurt by people being able to work from home and not travel into more congested cities as part of their jobs. Smaller communities are becoming more attractive as communication becomes more reliable and faster with the growth of internet connectivity and the willingness of businesses to save money by letting people work from home. This promises to be as culturally significant as the Interstate system was to creating suburbs around major urban centers. Highways made it easier and quicker to get into major cities. Reliable and fast Internet will eliminate the need to go into the cities every day. The Downtown Beattyville Alliance has started giving some money to small businesses to help offset re-opening costs, and the Beattyville/Lee Co. Kiwanis is collecting applications for disbursing funds to the home owners. We still have not received word on the Flood designated a Disaster by President Biden, but still anticipate it will happen. If you missed it, the ices storm the week before the flood was designated a disaster.
This last weekend there was a meeting with Red Cross leadership to better define the aid they can provide and how best to get people back in work, homes, and secure. It was an eye opening meeting for us all. As of April 11, Lee County fell back into the yellow level on the Covid Incident Rate Map. We started April in the red. I absolutely understand if you choose not to take the vaccine. We all have to decide what is most risky for ourselves, but whether you take it or not, the virus is still here, and local people are still being hospitalized who contract it. Please continue to practice precautions.
If there are any out there interested, there are still positions open on the Ethics commission, a chance to monitor have direct impact over local government officials and policies, and the Tax Evaluation Board (a compensated position) that will have direct input over real estate tax challenges. Also, I am looking for people interested in being on an economic development board.
I have seen so many respond to the call as these challenges keep coming, and I cannot begin to tell you how honored I am to be a small part of the efforts so many in this community are putting forward. There are some old faces who always step up and new ones who bring new insight and energy to come back from the devastation and build a better community. There is a new energy here that gives me more faith every day that we’ve got this Lee County.
