The Beattyville City Council began their November City Council meeting by remembering those that have been affected by Covid-19 in their prayers that began their meeting. The prayer was led by Councilman Sam Cockerham via teleconference. The Council will be holding their city council meetings via teleconference till further notice.
Mayor Jackson made it known that the city employees were taking precautions concerning Covid-19 by wearing masks and rubber gloves. They are, also, having their temperature checked when entering the City Hall office. The Council continued to approve Draw #8 for INI project of $5900, and October’s Meeting Minutes.
Police Chief Steve Mays gave his October report to the Mayor and Council. The Beattyville Police Dept received 213 calls, 33 arrests, 61 citations, and 3 accidents in October. The Police Dept, also, received 2 new desktops computers, and 4 new laptops that had been discussed in previous meetings. Mays, also, reported that Dollar General has been approved for an alcohol license. Jack’s IGA, Shell - Appl Mart, Brenda’s BBQ, and Valero have alcohol licenses. Boneyard Hollow holds both an alcohol and liquor license.
Ferrell Wise,Public Works Manager, gave an October report of 63 work orders being called in. 25 have been completed and 38 are still open.
The Council, then, approved the financial report, and the Mayor informed the Council that the Thanksgiving dinner for the city employees has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19.
Meeting ended with a date tentatively set at 4:30pm on Dec 30th at City Hall for the sweating in of the returning Council members before January 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.