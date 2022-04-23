Aubrey Crabtree, a Senior at Madison Southern High School, and started her cheer career as a cheerleader for pee-wee football at the age of 5.
Aubrey cheered for her middle school team and in the 2016-2017 season they won the coveted title of State Champions.
Aubrey cheered part of her high school career for her school as well and attended high school nationals 3 years.
Aubrey has been part of the Allstar cheer world since 2016/2017 season. She has been on a team that has earned a Summit or Worlds bid each year.
In the 2020-2021 season Aubrey was a part of Reloaded Junior Coed level 6 Team that won the D2 Summit.
Aubrey is currently in her 5th season on a Worlds team and ready to take the mat in her last competition with the most talented Senior Level 6 team she has been a part of.
Aubrey will be attending Eastern Kentucky University on a full ride academic scholarship and is graduating with a 4.2 and ranked 5th in her class.
Aubrey is the daughter of Jordan and Daish Crabtree of Berea, the granddaughter of Ray and Vickie Crabtree of Beattyville, and the great-granddaughter of Betty Crabtree of Beattyville.
