The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University is proud to announce the members of the Class of 2024.
Seventy-four students from across the Commonwealth were chosen to attend the Craft Academy, located on the campus of Morehead State University. The students live in Craft Academy residence halls and earn dual credit as they complete their final two years of high school at the Academy while also taking college-level courses.
Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. The Craft Academy’s purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
Students who apply are selected to attend the Academy for excelling in science, math and other STEM-related fields. They must also complete a face-to-face interview and submit recommendations from STEM teachers, a community member and a person of their choice. They must also qualify with ACT or SAT scores and by completing the essays required to be considered.
Congrats to Franklin Drake, LCHS who was amongst the class list.
