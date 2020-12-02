12/2- meatloaf, sides
12/3- pork loin, sides
12/4- turkey, sides
12/7- breakfast casserole, sides
12/8- chili and beans, sides
12/9- pork chops, sides
12/10- chicken tetrazzini, sides
12/11- sloppy Joe, sides
12/14- salmon patty, sides
12/15- chicken pot pie, sides
12/16- chicken stir fry, sides
12/17- fried chicken, sides
12/18- cheeseburger, sides
12/21- pinto beans, sides
12/22- chicken broccoli casserole, sides
12/28- sweet potato crust pollock, sides
12/29- hamburger steak, sides
12/30- pork chops, sides
Senior Citizens Center is for seniors 60 years of age or the spouse of someone who is 60 years or older. Lunch is served at 11:30. Lunch is free however there is a suggested donation of $1.25. Transportation is available and free to all seniors. Call 606-464-8005 for more info.
