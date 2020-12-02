be
sys5

12/2- meatloaf, sides

12/3- pork loin, sides

12/4- turkey, sides

12/7- breakfast casserole, sides

12/8- chili and beans, sides

12/9- pork chops, sides

12/10- chicken tetrazzini, sides

12/11- sloppy Joe, sides

12/14- salmon patty, sides

12/15- chicken pot pie, sides

12/16- chicken stir fry, sides

12/17- fried chicken, sides

12/18- cheeseburger, sides

12/21- pinto beans, sides

12/22- chicken broccoli casserole, sides

12/28- sweet potato crust pollock, sides

12/29- hamburger steak, sides

12/30- pork chops, sides

Senior Citizens Center is for seniors 60 years of age or the spouse of someone who is 60 years or older. Lunch is served at 11:30. Lunch is free however there is a suggested donation of $1.25. Transportation is available and free to all seniors. Call 606-464-8005 for more info.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you