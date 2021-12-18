December 2021 Fiscal Court Highlights

By: Kara Thorpe - Editor
On Thursday December 9th 2021 the Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting. All magistrates were in attendance.
On the Ambulance report it was stated that they have collected over 300k since beginning of fiscal yr. It was also stated that FEMA has completed inspections on the courthouse and St. Helen’s Park and is now waiting reimbursements.
For the Road Department Report it was stated they have received all salt for the upcoming weather/road conditions.
On the Solid Waste Report it was stated Nov. receipts equaled approximately 45k (+) and that one packer truck had been down for the past 4 wks but is now repaired with a new transmission.
Mike Senseri of Ky Dept. Homeland Security was present at Demeber’s meeting to discuss the pros and cons of combining Lee adnd Powell’s 911 centers due to the increasing cost of the operation of the Lee Co. dispatch center and also the difficulty keeping qualified employees. Neighboring county Owsely currently uses KSP dispatch in Richmond for law enforcement and Allen’s Ambulance for medical emergencies. No final decision was made on this matter as there is many mixed opinions at this time.
You can read more about the Paper of Record issue on the front page or in Courthouse Comments on Page 2.
You can also watch the full meeting coverage on the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook Page. Lee County Fiscal Court meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 6pm and are open to the public for attendance.
