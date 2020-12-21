By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
The December City Council meeting began with The Pledge of Allegiance and the last prayer of 2020 in a meeting led by Councilman Sam Cockerham. Mayor Jackson praised the city employees who lent a hand to making Beattyville so bright and cheery this Christmas season.
Then, Paul Nesbitt addressed the Council and said that the Dept of Transportation will begin taking bids for the construction of Hwy 11 on the way to Booneville. They will begin taking bids in Jan and start construction in March or April. The construction will start near Save-A-Lot and go to the county line.
The 2nd phase of the project is being looked at to see how to go down near the Shell Station across from the South Fork area without going down to the hill. That arm of the project will probably not be decided until the next year or so, according to Nesbitt.
The Council then approved AML Grant draws of $86,848, approved School Choice Week Proclamation, and approved the November City Council Meeting Minutes.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his November report of 18 arrests, 33 citations, 6 accidents, and 285 calls. He, also, reported that Dollar General has received their lisense to sell alcohol. The Chief, also, asked the Council for $2796 for mobile docking stations to install computers in cars. The Council approved motion for the purchase of docking stations.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then, addressed the Council by saying the water plant needs a sludge pond cleaned out. Public Works is looking for bids to clean that out or possibly do the job in-house, but a dump truck will be needed to do even in-house.
They are looking into options before making a decision. Also, he said that most of the security lights that had been reported had bulbs replaced.
The Council, then, approved the financial report, and discussed the swearing in of the returning Council Members that will take place on December 30th at 5pm at City Hall. Social distancing will be practiced outdoors.
This was decided as they adjourned for the last meeting of 2020.
