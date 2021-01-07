al: Amber Fox winner of a $50.00 gift certificate to Jack’s IGA. Monthly drawings sponsored by the Downtown Beattyville Alliance, Tourism & Chamber of Commerce.
• Our annual application was submitted for the Downtown Beattyville Alliance to be recertified as a Kentucky Main Street Program & a Nationally Accredited Main Street Program. • 150th Sesquicentennial community committee met for the first time to plan activities for the year.• DBA began taking orders for the Hometown Heroes banner project.
February • “Love Everything Local” promotion & giveaway (sponsored with Tourism) Irene Thorpe was the winner.• February Shop Local: Angie Fox was the winner of a $50.00 gift certificate to The Ole Place • An updated building inventory of the Main Street district was completed. • A meeting was held with Ky Tourism Director Seth Wheat & Ky Main Street Director Kitty Dougoud to discuss Trail Town application for Beattyville/Lee County.
• A four-week workshop series was offered to DBA members & business owners conducted by the SBDC called “BE BOSS ON-LINE” • Officer elections for the Downtown Beattyville Alliance was held. • The Kentucky Main Street Program held their annual winter conference in Frankfort and spent a day at the Kentucky State Capitol for their annual awards ceremony. Main Street directors met with their community representatives.
• A meeting was held with Backroads of Appalachia/Erik Hubbard to discuss development of the Ride the River Dragon Bike Loop that will begin in Beattyville and travel to Buckhorn, Ky. • The first AML Grant/Beattyville Connect progress meeting was held.• DBA & Tourism partnered to submit a video to HGTV for the “Hometown Takeover” contest featuring the WPA building.
March • 150th Sesquicentennial Community Committee held a kick-off celebration on March 1st at the Lee County Courthouse marking the 150th birthday of Lee County. Linda Smith was awarded the Sesquicentennial Spirit Award.• March Shop local: Jimmy Overbee was the winner of a $50.00 gift certificate to the Bobcat.• 3/12 Ky Main Street Program announces the first COVID business closures & restrictions set forth by the Governor.
• 3/12 Brenda’s Smoke Shack was issued the very first City of Beattyville ABC license to sell alcohol.• 3/14 A declaration of a local state of emergency for Beattyville/Lee County was issued by County Judge Chuck Caudill due to the coronavirus.• The Boneyard Food Truck opens in Beattyville.
• 3/30 Mayor Scott Jackson issues a message to the City of Beattyville residents and business owners regarding the coronavirus.
APRIL • The 2nd Annual Thunder on the River Off-road Show was canceled due to the coronavirus.• All Main Street Events canceled due to the coronavirus.
• SUPPORT LOCAL BINGO promotion with Tourism offered during the month of April, the winner of $100.00 cash was Michelle Dunaway.
• Beattyville Main Street Marketplace aka Locally Made Farmers Market received Ky Proud status and the Farmers Market was approved to operate for the third year in a row.•The first order of Hometown Heroes banners was hung on Main Street.• Beattyville/Lee County Community Cruising hosted by DBA & Tourism was held.•
On April 14th Ferrell Wise, City of Beattyville Public Works Director lowered the flags at City Hall in honor of the more than 100 Kentuckians that had passed away due to the coronavirus.• The DBA participated in recognizing the LCHS graduating class of 2020 by helping to sponsor signs of individual class members to be displayed in town.• Food Fetch delivery services opened in Beattyville/Lee County.• AML Grant Beattyville Connect project published a public survey on Social Media to obtain community input.
May• DBA & Tourism sponsored the “Beattyville/Lee County Adventure Story Writing Contest”• DBA, Tourism & the Boneyard Hollow partnered together to offer a temporary in-door location for the Locally Made Farmers Market in the former Brandenburg Furniture Store building.
• DBA became a blueprint partner with SOAR• Red River Tattoo Company got a new store front.• ‘IT’S A TREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK’ treats handed out by DBA board members for businesses re-opening after being closed due to the coronavirus• Second round of Hometown Heroes banners hung
• May 27th, 2020 Mayor Scott Jackson issued a press release announcing the first case of the coronavirus in Beattyville/Lee County. • The Downtown Beattyville Alliance/City of Beattyville receives accreditation as a Kentucky Main Street Program and meets the requirements to join Main Street America as a nationally recognized program. The Downtown Beattyville Alliance met the Ten Standards to be accredited at both the state and national level.
JUNE • The Ride the River Dragon loop maps were delivered.• Locally Made Farmers Market opens for business and begins participating in the HCTC Eat Fresh program for students. More than 20 vendors registered for the market selling fresh produce and crafts.• WYMT TV news does a story on the Market opening.• KYMS offers “Grow Your Business on EBAY” webinar.• “Celebration of Community” Parade hosted by Wallflower pictures to celebrate the end of filming for the documentary “The Hills I Call Home”. WYMT TV news covers the Celebration.
• WYMT TV news does a story on the Hometown Heroes Banners displayed in Beattyville.
July• 4th of July Fireworks held on Happy Top, several community sponsors including the DBA, organized by Bob Smith and the fireworks committee. • Friday Night Cruising hosted by DBA & Tourism, Cruising was on Main Street and out in the Community.
AUGUST• Ky Corn Growers Association delivered hand sanitizer for the Locally Made Farmers Market.• The third round of new Hometown Heroes banners were hung on Main Street.• SOAR & Ky Wildlands partnered with the DBA & Tourism to film and launch a promo video featuring Beattyville/Lee County.
SEPTEMBER• 9-11 Remembrance Cruising was hosted in downtown Beattyville by DBA & Tourism• New “In memory of holiday banners” applications were released
• “The Hills I Call Home” documentary of Beattyville/Lee County extended trailer was released by Wildflower pictures.• Beattyville building spotlight shared for the former Dunahoo Shell building.• Locally Made Farmers Market announcement: Season extended through December. • Beattyville building spotlight shared for the former Shell property at the red light on Main Street.• Beattyville building spotlight shared for Hargis Ross’s buildings on Main Street.
OCTOBER • To show a sense of community pride and support, the Lee County Woolly Worm Festival committee decorates town with beautiful fall decorations despite the festival being canceled due the Coronavirus.
DBA/Tourism & the City of Beattyville also helps decorate Main Street. • KYMS holds their annual fall conference virtually.• Trick or Treat on Main canceled due to the coronavirus, traditional door to door trick or treat allowed with restrictions. • The Woolly Worm Festival Committee was chosen for the City of Beattyville/DBA Extra Mile Award!
NOVEMBER • CTs Automotive opens on Main Street Beattyville in the former Dunahoo Shell Building. • Mayor Scott Jackson arranges for the more than 100 Hometown Heroes banners to be hung in several locations in downtown for Veterans Day.
• Small Business Saturday promotion launched November 28th and will continue through December 18th (drawings to be held at Christmas Spirit event) Shop Small, Shop Local for a chance to win one of six $50.00 cash prizes sponsored by local banks.• Blooming Sensations held their annual Christmas open house event on November 7th.
DECEMBER • We partnered with other local organizations to bring community “Christmas Spirit” Events and decorations. Best decorated business Christmas Spirit award went to Brenda’s Smoke Shack, best decorated organization award to Cumberland Mountain Outreach and best decorated home award went to Bill & Lisa Bailey. • Locally Made Farmers Market held a Christmas Bazaar on December 4th & 5th • Beattyville Main Street was featured for the EXPLORE KY Main Street promotions sponsored by the KYMS Program & the Ky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Council. • Annual reinvestment statistics for the Downtown Beattyville Alliance submitted to KYMS
