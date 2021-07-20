Downtown Beattyville Alliance, an organization which has been working since 2006 to develop a more vibrant community, announced today that it has changed its name to Beattyville Main Street.
Organization officials said the new name would help underscore its connection to the highly successful Main Street programs in Kentucky and nationwide. Beattyville is one of more than 1,200 Main Street communities across the country pursuing a common goal of preserving America’s historic downtown as economically vital centers of the community.
“This new name cements our commitment to the Main Street methodology, a time-tested framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization,” said Beattyville Main Street President Allen Begley. “While we may have changed our name, our dedication to the future of downtown Beattyville remains strong. And we think that future is bright.”
Beattyville Main Street is a team of residents, business owners, property owners, and civic leaders working together to ensure that downtown Beattyville is vibrant place to live, work, shop, dine, visit, and play. The non-profit organization is accredited by Kentucky Main Street and the National Main Street Center.
The Main Street “Four-Point Approach” is a unique preservation-based economic development tool that enables communities to revitalize downtown by leveraging local assets from cultural, historic, and architectural resources to local enterprises and community pride. The four points are: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, and Organization. The Main Street Approach helps communities get started with revitalization, and grows with them over time.
