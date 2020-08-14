“As your senator, I have fought to return as much control over education to parents and the local level as possible. And this issue has never been more important, as COVID-19 continues to change our normal routines.
So, on Tuesday, I introduced the Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (SCHOOL) Act, which is filed in the U.S. Senate as S. 4432.
While federal education dollars are currently sent to states and then distributed among public school districts, my legislation would allow K-12 funding to be equally divided among every student, so you could put it toward the school of your choice.
Each child would receive the same amount of funding, regardless of where the child is enrolled.
Parents could use the funds for a wide range of educational needs, including tuition, curriculum materials, technological education materials, tutoring, support for special education, or classes outside the home - and you would have this freedom whether it’s for public school, private school, or homeschool.
Students who choose to take advantage of these opportunities could also still benefit from federally funded school food programs.
And my bill protects non-public education providers from federal and state control.
With families facing the reality of hybrid learning or a completely virtual school year, students, especially those with disabilities, need a choice in education and the tools to succeed no matter where they are learning.
As the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the government response efforts continue to place parents in situations requiring greater flexibility in balancing working and providing for their families’ critical needs, especially when educating their children at home, my SCHOOL Act grants them that flexibility by empowering them to use their own tax dollars to find the option that best fits their family’s needs and allowing them to reclaim a bit of stability in uncertain times.
On Thursday, I introduced the Tax Relief for Families Suffering from Government-Mandated Shutdowns Act (filed in the Senate as S. 4488) to help put Americans on the strongest financial footing as they adjust to the challenges posed by the pandemic and the government response, especially, again, as they take on more costs related to educating their kids from home while trying to otherwise provide for their families.
My legislation would let you deduct $500 toward the cost of internet access, whether home or mobile, and it would allow parents to deduct up to $1,000 of what they spend on school expenses, including for technology such as a tablet or laptop.
It also creates a separate deduction for tuition and curriculum costs for online classes, homeschool, or private school!
As educators adjust to virtual learning needs, it would get rid of the $250 limit on the qualified teaching expenses they can deduct.”
