    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will provide Eastern Kentucky communities with $297,994,000 through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

    Senator McConnell helped bring home today’s funding through his leadership on multiple pieces of legislation. Most recently, in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bill, the Senator helped secure an additional $3 billion in CDBG-DR funding for the country’s hardest-hit communities. Senator McConnell was the only current member of the Kentucky delegation to support this legislation, which made today’s funding possible. In addition, as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Senator worked to secure funding for multiple federal programs that would support Eastern Kentucky’s recovery efforts, including the CDBG-DR program.

Recommended for you