Students will have two exciting new opportunities to pursue as Eastern Kentucky University launches an online bachelor’s degree in global hospitality and tourism, and an online master’s degree in instructional design and learning technology in Fall 2021.
“Although they are in different disciplines, both of these degrees provide students with a wide range of skills to help them be nimble and adaptive in their respective fields,” said Dr. Jerry Pogatshnik, executive vice president for academic affairs & provost. “The hospitality industry’s rebound from the global pandemic will hinge on leaders with the adaptability and foresight needed to evolve the industry. Likewise, the current climate has highlighted like never before the need for high-quality digital learning opportunities driven by highly trained, knowledgeable experts in instructional design and learning technology.”
In addition to introducing two new online programs, under the umbrella of the EKU Advantage, EKU’s new BookSmart program provides all undergraduate students with free textbooks in Fall 2021, and free applications for both undergraduate and graduate programs.
The global hospitality and tourism bachelor’s degree prepares students with a deep understanding of all aspects of this vibrant industry. With concentrations in both gastronomic, or culinary, tourism and sustainable hospitality, this program prepares culturally competent and technically savvy graduates for key roles in the ever evolving and rewarding hospitality field.
The instructional design and learning technology master’s degree offers a systematic approach to improving learning outcomes in education and the corporate workforce by developing consistent, quality instructional products and experiences. With concentrations in online learning design and user experience design, graduates are prepared to take on key roles in the growing field of instructional design and leave the program with a professional portfolio showcasing their skills and accomplishments.
EKU’s online students benefit from:
Free textbooks for undergraduates beginning in Fall 2021
Free undergraduate and graduate applications
Free tutoring and career services
Affordable tuition rates
Flexibility to study any time, from anywhere
Dedicated advisors who work with students from the time they begin an application until the day they graduate
Both degree programs are designed for working professionals balancing career, school and personal lives. For more information on either program, visit go.eku.edu/newdegrees2021 or contact us at onlinedegrees@eku.edu. Applications are now being accepted. These programs are pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and pending Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approval.
Consistently recognized as having some of the nation’s best online degree programs, EKU strives to make quality education accessible to everyone. EKU is an accredited, brick-and-mortar institution that has offered online degree programs since 2006. Today, more than 45 undergraduate and graduate degree options are available online in a variety of fields.
