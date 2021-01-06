be

 We are pleased to announce the launch of a new eCommerce platform for small businesses in Kentucky.  OPLLO, or Operation Local, was created for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sell products online to a broader audience of customers, without the usual hassle that comes with building your site.  

     We’re onboarding new businesses now so visit www.Opllo.com and sign up your small business to create a shop today!  

     Stay tuned for more project updates in the coming weeks by following Opllo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – @ShopOpllo!

