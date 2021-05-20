QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on a growing number of drug overdose deaths in America.
We found that the number of fatal overdoses has increased by more than 27% since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, more than 87,000 died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 69,000 in 2019.
Key findings: Nationwide, 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.
Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths.
Pennsylvania, Florida and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.
Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.