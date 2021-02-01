2/1- grill chicken sandwich, sides

2/2- meatloaf, sides

2/3- pork loin, sides

2/4- turkey, sides

2/5- baked chicken succotash, sides

2/8- chili and beans, sides

2/9- breakfast casserole, sides

2/10- pork chops, sides

2/11- chicken tetrazzini, sides

2/12- sloppy joes, sides

2/15- salmon patty, sides

2/16- chicken pot pie, sides

2/17- chicken veggie stir fry, sides

2/18- oven fried chicken, sides

2/19- cheeseburger, sides

2/22- beans, sides

2/23- chicken broccoli casserole, sides

2/24- veggie soup, sides

2/25- turkey, sides

2/26- bbq chicken, side

Senior Citizens Center is for seniors 60 years of age or the spouse of someone who is 60 years or older. Lunch is served at 11:30. Lunch is free however there is a suggested donation of $1.25. Transportation is available and free to all seniors. More info 606.464.8005

