U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development will provide a $9,407,794 competitive federal grant to Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) through the ReConnect Program to expand broadband service in two rural eastern Kentucky counties.
The announcement was made by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, who says he advocated for these federal funds in a letter of support to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on behalf of PRTC.
Funding is through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the bipartisan infrastructure law Senator McConnell supported. PRTC will use these federal funds to deploy broadband infrastructure to Breathitt and Lee Counties. According to USDA, this new network will benefit thousands of Kentuckians, including small businesses and farms in those counties.
“From the classroom to the workplace to the doctor’s office – high-speed internet has become essential to Americans’ everyday lives, but for many in rural America, accessing this infrastructure can be challenging and costly,” McConnell stated. “I’m pleased to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law deliver more wins for the people of Kentucky, and I was proud to help secure this funding for the Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative. Connecting every Kentuckian to robust and reliable broadband, particularly in our rural regions, benefits the entire Commonwealth as we move toward a more digital-driven economy.”
McConnell helped lead the IIJA to Senate passage two years ago, and the President signed the bill into law. The IIJA will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve Kentucky’s roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports, broadband, and more.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will enable us to provide high-speed, high-capacity broadband to our rural communities in Kentucky, where access to reliable internet has been a challenge for decades,” said Keith Gabbard, CEO and General Manager of Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative. “With this award, we are taking a crucial step toward improving broadband connectivity in our state. We’re thankful for Senator McConnell’s’ invaluable support in Washington and for helping bring this funding home to Kentucky.”
