U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development will provide a $9,407,794 competitive federal grant to Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) through the ReConnect Program to expand broadband service in two rural eastern Kentucky counties.

   The announcement was made by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, who says he advocated for these federal funds in a letter of support to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on behalf of PRTC.

