At the request of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the July floods have another month to apply for federal disaster assistance.

   FEMA has extended the application deadline to Oct. 28 for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties.

