FIGHT NEWS!: August 6th, 2022 in Havelock, NC, five Lee County native youth and one Owsley County native youth are set to compete in their first Muay Thai bout. These kids have shown a lot of discipline and hard work over the last year.
LKA is very proud of them and look forward to seeing them showcase their skills! Chok dee! If you would like to support these young athletes with travel cost, private message Head Coach Tyler Chrisman on Facebook at Lee Kickboxing Academy.
