On Saturday, January 22, 13 of Eastern Kentucky’s brightest business owners and entrepreneurs gathered under one roof to speak on why they deserve to win $15,000.
The Invest 606 business accelerator and pitch competition is an opportunity for Eastern Kentucky business owners and entrepreneurs to gain valuable insight on branding, accounting, and other skill sets to help expand their businesses and organizations.
On Saturday, the finalists were critiqued on their pitches but in April, the 13 finalists will present before a panel of judges where only one finalist will be selected to receive $15,000 to expand their business.
The Invest 606 Pitch Contest will take place April 23. The 3rd place pitch competition winner will receive $4,000, 2nd place will receive $8,000, and 1st place will take home $15,000.
Local Positive Attraction Soaps Company of Beattyville is competing in this competition. Established in 2013 by mother and daughter duo Vickie and Sarah Crabtree, they have kept their business plan on track and expanded their vision throughout the years, making them a top notch skin care company in the area that is, also, a Kentucky Proud company.
You can find out more about this year’s finalists on the Invest 606 Facebook page and you can find out about Positive Attraction Soaps Company at www.positiveattractionsoaps.com. You can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages too.
