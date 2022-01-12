After completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students can take other steps to ensure they receive as much money for college as possible, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps students can take in financing their educational futures,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Students should also be aware of other ways they can ensure they are in good financial shape as they start their postsecondary careers.”
Submitting the FAFSA is especially important for students who are expecting to receive financial aid from programs with limited funds or with early deadlines.
In the meantime, students should apply for as many scholarships as they can. Thousands of scholarships are offered by schools, companies and other organizations.
Once students submit the FAFSA, it will take several days for the application to be processed.
Students will receive a Student Aid Report (SAR) that recaps the information from their FAFSA. Students should review the SAR to ensure the information is complete and accurate. If they need to make changes, they can do so at studentaid.gov under Apply for Aid.
The SAR will also be sent to each college students list on the FAFSA. Students should check with the financial aid offices at the schools to which they’ve applied to make sure the SAR was received and if the school requires more paperwork.
Students should also contact schools if their family’s situation changes in a major way after completing the FAFSA. They may be able to request a review from the school to see if they may qualify for more funds.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay for higher education. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.
In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
